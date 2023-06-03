Chelsea target Lautaro Martinez is 'one to look out for' as the Blues look to secure a striker this summer to rid them of their goalscoring woes, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Lautaro Martinez?

As per The Daily Mail, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is already working on potential transfer targets at Stamford Bridge and Martinez is said to be their 'most likely' striker target that they will pursue this summer.

The report states that Pochettino is in the market for a striker, midfielder and goalkeeper to help strengthen his side while may also sell a number of players to help balance the books in SW6.

Football Insider claim that Martinez would welcome the opportunity to play in the Premier League amid interest from Chelsea and it is believed that it would cost around £70 million to prize the £184k-a-week ace away from San Siro.

Chelsea are also keen on Tottenham Hotspur marksman Harry Kane and Napoli frontman Victor Osimhen; however, Martinez is seen as a cheaper alternative to the pair, thus making a transfer to the Blues a more realistic prospect.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jacobs thinks that Chelsea will be serious contenders to sign Martinez from Inter Milan this summer.

Jacobs told FFC: "Lautaro Martinez is still another one to look out for from Chelsea's perspective. Inter don't want to sell; they said the same last summer, but Inter still may have to sell certain key players so we can't discount that. There will definitely be friction at Inter's end to try and keep hold of Martinez as he's got 27 goals in all competitions and that one is not going to be easy to pull off, but that also is another indication of the type of player that Chelsea are looking for."

How has Lautaro Martinez fared for Inter Milan in 2022/23?

Martinez, who Romelu Lukaku said "really is a beast", has been in prolific form for Inter Milan this campaign and it is unsurprising that interest in his services from Chelsea has come to the fore as they look to secure an elite forward.

The Argentina international has featured on 55 occasions for his current employers this season, notching 28 goals and 11 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also notes that the 25-year-old has averaged around 3.4 shots per and 1.2 key passes per game in Serie A, demonstrating his capacity to lead the line with efficiency.

FBRef also show that the former Racing Club star has also been an effective foil for his teammates in attack, successfully performing 124 shot-creating actions.

In what is set to be an intriguing summer for Martinez, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him pitch up at Stamford Bridge and help to get Pochettino's reign in SW6 off to a flying start.