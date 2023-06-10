Chelsea’s midfield is undergoing an exhaustive rebuild.

The long-serving triumvirate of Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, and Mateo Kovacic has seemingly been disbanded.

In January, the Blues began their transition to a new midfield when Enzo Fernandez from Benfica was signed for a record-breaking fee.

Romeo Lavia has been tipped to be the next stage of Mauricio Pochettino’s process.

What’s the latest on Romeo Lavia to Chelsea?

According to football.london, the Blues have opened talks for the Southampton asset, and a fire sale is expected on the south coast following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship.

The 19-year-old only joined from Manchester City last summer for a modest fee of £10m and this outlet reported that Southampton could demand around £50m for his services.

Therefore, the west Londoners are set to reignite their interest in the Belgian, who they made a last-ditch attempt to pinch on deadline day last August.

Who can Romeo Lavia replicate at Chelsea?

The one-cap international has emerged as a combination of a competent ball carrier and a ruthless protector of the backline - as he ranks within the top 25% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for pass completion and successful take-ons per 90, as well as the top 29% for tackles, interceptions, and blocks per 90.

Furthermore, the youngster is one of only three U21 players in this same bracket who have won possession in the midfield third 100+ times (114).

Paul Scholes has heaped praise on the prodigy and said: “I think he is a player with so much potential, and he could potentially go back, but he has settled in so well.

“He has got a pass in his locker, and he is big and strong and likes to defend. He does not want to get forward too much and sits in front of the back four and sets the play in motion from there.

“He is a young player who can do both sides of the game, equally good defensively but also once he is one the ball he has tremendous feet and can pass it.”

Lavia’s profile, his ability to read the game, his importance to his current side, and the way he guards the defence are reminiscent of the role that Claude Makelele adopted at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman made 217 appearances for the Blues, notably winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup. His talents were so widely recognised that the defensive midfielder position has been colloquially labelled as the “Makelele role.”

His combative, energetic style allowed him to constantly break up opposition attacks, anticipate his opponents' movements and effectively time his challenges.

His positional awareness and intelligence are two uncoachable traits that Lavia seems to invaluably possess.

Described as “incredible” by Pep Guardiola, Lavia is destined for the top and a move could hugely elevate his career to the next level.