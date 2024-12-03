Chelsea are now laying early groundwork to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap due to an emerging key factor, which has apparently propelled Enzo Maresca's side into action behind-the-scenes at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea shortlist Liam Delap as BlueCo consider new striker

Delap, among many other striker names, has been linked with a high-profile move to west London - despite the fine form of Nicolas Jackson this season.

The Senegal international scored his eighth of the season in all competitions by opening the scoring inside seven minutes against Aston Villa on Sunday, but it remains the belief that Chelsea are still considering a world-class new target man for 2025.

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is on Chelsea's striker shortlist, as some reports claim Todd Boehly and co may even attempt an £80 million bid for the Swede, but Delap is a name that keeps on being mentioned by reliable sources.

The Athletic and David Ornstein recently backed claims that Chelsea are monitoring the Englishman ahead of both January and next summer, alongside Ruben Amorim's Man United, as the big six take a serious interest in his exploits.

Alongside Ornstein, another very reliable journalist, Simon Phillips, reported last week that Chelsea are expected to make an imminent enquiry for Delap "at the very least" - which makes for promising reading.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals in 14 appearances for Ipswich this season, which is impressive considering those numbers are for a club competing at the bottom end of the table.

Delap is also homegrown, making him a very enticing potential option, with Ipswich apparently set to demand around £42 million for his signature.

While his former club Man City have a £20 million buy-back clause, which would place them ahead of other suitors in the race, there is no guarantee Pep Guardiola's side will look to trigger it.

Chelsea laying early groundwork to sign Liam Delap from Ipswich Town

Now, taking to his Substack, Phillips has provided another update on Chelsea's pursuit of the in-form Premier League star.

It is believed Chelsea have now begun laying the groundwork to sign Delap, due to the ever-increasing demand for his signature from rival clubs, with Joe Shields, the club's co-director of recruitment and talent, personally driving their interest in the young forward.

While there is no guarantee that they will make a formal offer for him, with many other number nines under consideration, it is believed "early work" has started on a potential transfer for Delap.

The "quick" ex-Hull City loanee is shaping up to be England's next rising star striker, and it appears Chelsea are very aware of this as they plan a move to lure him to London.