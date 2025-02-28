Shifting their focus towards the summer transfer window, Chelsea are now reportedly in pole position to sign a Bundesliga talent worth £37m as they look to reinforce Enzo Maresca's frontline once again.

Chelsea transfer news

The wheels are threatening to fall off of Chelsea's season, which initially saw them get off to an excellent start under new manager Maresca. Defeat over Southampton was not enough to get their place back in the top four and as Manchester City look to avoid a nightmare of their own in a campaign to forget, the Blues could face an uphill battle.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League doesn't look set to change Todd Boehly's spending habits, however, with the transfer rumours already coming thick and fast at Stamford Bridge.

The likes of Dean Huijsen have been among those linked with a move to the London giants in recent days and it must be said that the defender would be making a deserved move. Following an excellent debut season at Bournemouth, the centre-back looks destined for great things with or without Chelsea this summer.

He's not the only one on the Blues' radar though. According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are now leading the race to sign Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Not satisfied with the arrivals of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto last summer, the Blues are seemingly in the market for another winger to add to a list of attacking options already filled to the brim with recent arrivals.