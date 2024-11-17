Chelsea are leading the race to sign a £45,000-a-week "battleship", according to a new report.

The Blues have made a good start to life under manager Enzo Maresca, but the Italian will know there is a long way to go in this season before it can be labelled a success.

Chelsea transfer news

Chelsea have always been a side looking to find the next big stars, and have always looked to be busy in transfer windows when opportunities present themselves. Therefore, January may be a chance for Maresca to make changes to his squad once again as they seek more talent and possibly look to shift more deadwood.

Signing a new striker may be a top priority for the Blues either in January or next summer, as it is probably an area they have been struggling in for a number of seasons.

There have been a few names linked to the club, but it has now been claimed that Chelsea are leading the race to sign Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old is expected to leave Sporting CP soon, as he’s got a gentleman's agreement that he can leave for £67 million - which could open the door for Chelsea to land the Sweden international.

Meanwhile, the west London side could have an opportunity to move on a player who has struggled at Stamford Bridge. Crystal Palace have made an approach to sign Mykhailo Mudryk on loan in January.

The Ukraine international has struggled since joining Chelsea, and the fact that Palace want to take him on loan could present the Blues with an opportunity to move the player on, even if it is for the short term.

As Chelsea eye a deal for Gyokeres, they also have their eye on a defender who will become a free agent in 2025.

Chelsea leading the race to sign £45k-p/w "battleship" ace in 2025

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea are leading the race to sign defender Jonathan Tah after entering talks over a possible deal. The 28-year-old currently plays for Bayer Leverkusen and has done so since July 2015, but it is only recently that he has become one of the more admired centre-backs in football.

Tah, who has been described as a "battleship" by his Leverkusen teammates, was a key part of Die Werkself's success last season in winning the league and cup double, as well as getting to the Europa League final.

This report states that Chelsea have begun talks with Tah, who is free to talk to foreign clubs in January as he is a free agent at the end of the campaign. The Blues are looking to beat several teams who are interested in signing Tah by making early efforts to agree to a deal.

Jonathan Tah's Bayer Leverkusen stats Appearances 370 Goals 15 Assists 12

The defender looks set to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season, as they have struggled to convince him to stay. Teams such as Manchester United, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Real Madrid are interested in the 28-year-old, but Chelsea have made him one of their top targets.

Tah, who earns €54,423 (£45,000) a week at Leverkusen, is happy at the Bundesliga side, and while he has yet to make a final decision on his future, he is keen to explore new opportunities.