Chelsea tying down Levi Colwill to a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge can provide a 'big boost' for Mauricio Pochettino's side moving forward, according to journalist Paul Brown.

How long is Levi Colwill's new contract at Chelsea?

As per Sky Sports News, Colwill has put pen to paper on a new six-year deal at Stamford Bridge with the option of an additional year on his fresh contract.

The England Under-21 international has expressed his delight at the news, stating in an interview: "It's always been an easy decision. As I've grown up, all I've known is Chelsea. I've spoken with the manager and he's given me reassurance, that trust I needed."

90min have claimed that Colwill has seen a hefty rise in his weekly pay packet at Chelsea from his old deal worth around £5,000 per week and will now be set to pocket £100k-a-week in west London.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool were big admirers of Colwill's talents during the spell of uncertainty that lingered regarding his future at Chelsea that has now been extinguished.

Last term, Colwill spent time out on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he went on to make 22 appearances in all competitions, accumulating two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

As per The Guardian, Roberto De Zerbi's Seagulls were also keen on Colwill and even had a bid turned down for his services last month while they also mooted the possibility of him being part of a player-plus-cash deal involving Moises Caicedo heading in the opposite direction.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Chelsea being able to extend Colwill's stay at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future is a big positive for boss Pochettino looking ahead.

Brown told FFC: "It is a big boost, I think this guy's got a bright future. He certainly toyed with the idea of leaving again this summer. Chelsea had no intention of letting him go, whether this means that there is another loan on the cards, though, I don't know. I mean, Chelsea are little lights on defenders at the moment through injury, so it might be that he senses a chance and he's been promised that he'll get one. I wouldn't at all surprise me now if he starts the season in the team at Chelsea; we'll have to see. If he has a good pre-season and gets in there, there's no reason to think he can't start and that's always been what he's wanted at the club. We'll have to see, but it's good news for Chelsea certainly that the contract and the future there is tied up."

What now for Chelsea?

Chelsea look to be probing in the market to wrap up some extra reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League campaign getting underway.

The Blues are believed to be 'on the verge' of completing a deal to bring in Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, as per The Daily Mail.

Monaco defender Axel Disasi is now close to joining Sanchez at Stamford Bridge and will arrive from the Ligue 1 outfit for a fee of €45 million, according to The Independent.

Reports in Spain claim that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is trying to initiate a stunning deal to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe, though it remains to be seen whether such an ambitious move could successfully come to fruition.