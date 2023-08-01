Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has “agreed” a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge but there are still some final details to complete, according to The Athletic journalist David Ornstein.

When did Levi Colwill join Chelsea?

Colwill is an academy product in SW6 having progressed his way up through the various youth ranks, but after never making a senior appearance, he’s had two season-long development loans throughout his career, the first being at Huddersfield Town and the most recent which was last term at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Blues centre-back still has another two years remaining on his contract in the capital, and having majorly impressed during his spell at The Amex, Roberto De Zerbi’s side had been looking to take him back on a permanent basis, alongside Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Speaking after the Blues’ 4-3 Summer Series victory over the Seagulls, Mauricio Pochettino was asked about the 20-year-old’s future amid outside attention, to which he replied:

“He's our player and he's going to continue with us. I am happy with him, his performance was good today, better than what I expected because it's only the first game with us after the season in Brighton. But I think he can be one of the greatest centre-backs in England."

Is Levi Colwill signing a new contract?

Taking to Twitter, Ornstein revealed that Chelsea and Colwill have reached an agreement over fresh terms which will keep him at the club for the foreseeable future once signed. He wrote:

“Chelsea have agreed a new six-year contract with Levi Colwill. Deal has yet to be signed but is now in place + commits 20yo left-sided centre-back to Stamford Bridge until at least 2029. Seen as having [a] massive role for club & country.”

Chelsea clearly wanted to move quickly to secure the services of Colwill with Brighton and Liverpool both hot on his tail, and with an announcement confirming his future now surely just a matter of time away, Pochettino will know how much of a massive coup it is that his starlet is staying.

The England youth international, who currently pockets £5k-per-week and will get a massive boost on that now, averaged 2.6 aerial wins and 2.2 clearances per top-flight game last season at Brighton, via WhoScored, so could be a real rock at the heart of the boss’ backline should he be given a chance to play on a regular basis moving forward.

The Blues’ 6 foot 1 “giant”, as described by talent scout Jacek Kulig, is also capable of creating chances for his teammates having recorded three assists across all competitions during his time on the south coast, so is a real impact maker at both ends of the pitch.

Finally, Colwill can operate out wide at left-back and slightly higher up on the left side of the midfield alongside his usual role at centre-back so he would provide the manager with plenty of versatility should any unexpected injuries or system changes occur, and following his top performances on the road during the previous campaign, he more than deserves a chance to prove himself in the senior fold during the new campaign.