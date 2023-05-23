In a bitterly disappointing and painful season for Chelsea, it is hard to pinpoint any positives.

On Sunday, the club slumped to their fifth defeat in seven games at the hands of recently crowned Champions Manchester City under interim manager Frank Lampard to leave them languishing in the bottom half of the table.

It has been reported that up to 15 players could be set to depart Stamford Bridge in a major squad overhaul to avoid Financial Fair Play scrutiny.

The Blues have been reduced to simply looking toward the future and waiting for the impending arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, but the Argentine’s complicated job has been eased by the magnificent form of Lewis Hall.

Why does Lewis Hall deserve a chance at Chelsea?

At the Etihad, the youngster began as a left wing-back and performed admirably.

After the encounter at the Etihad Stadium, Lampard was asked about his display and said: “I thought Lewis did really well. I know he played well at City earlier in the year and I think against Mahrez, one of the best wingers in the league, one v one, he joined in. He gets his chance at the top end of the pitch. He's a good player.”

The 18-year-old was arguably the west London outfit’s best player against the Citizens as he recorded two key passes, accurate crosses, and long balls, created a big chance, won six ground duels, and made five tackles, in an impressive all-round performance where he silenced the magical Riyad Mahrez.

The Englishman made his Chelsea debut back in January 2022 in a victory over Chesterfield and provided an assist for the third goal - in doing so he became the youngster player to start an FA Cup tie for the club.

In total, the teen has made ten appearances for the senior team, and each time he’s featured he’s been brimming with composure, tenacity, and athleticism.

Pat Nevin has described the prodigy as "incredibly impressive" and in a cauldron of chaos and uncertainty, Hall has emerged as an exciting pillar of reliability.

Alongside Ian Maatsen who enjoyed an impressive campaign at Burnley, winning the title and being named in the Championship Team of the Season, Chelsea have an extraordinary wealth of young talent in the full-back position and both sensations can be fantastic rivals to Ben Chilwell.

The 26-year-old is a massively important player for the Blues but in recent times, his career in the capital has been ravaged by injury and an inability to stay fit.

Though, with Hall yet to put a foot wrong in a Chelsea shirt and clearly already ahead of Maatsen in the pecking order, he is breathing down Chilwell’s neck for a starting spot and can continue serving as an excellent source of competition next season.

Pochettino has placed an emphasis on a 'homegrown core' and Hall could be a pivotal part of this plan.