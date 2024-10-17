Chelsea are likely to challenge Italian heavyweights Juventus for a "high level" striker in January, as chairman Todd Boehly and BlueCo still ponder the addition of a world-class new marksman despite Nicolas Jackson's excellent form lately.

Chelsea set for decision over signing striker amid Jackson run

The Senegal international is attempting to prove that he is more-than capable of leading Enzo Maresca's forward line thus far, scoring four goals and registering a further three assists in all competitions for Chelsea.

Jackson's goals against Wolves, Crystal Palace and a brace at West Ham were complemented by assists at Molineux, the Hammers and Brighton, with the former Villarreal starlet silencing critics and giving Stamford Bridge hierarchy something to really think about.

The Blues were heavily linked with the signing of a new striker in the summer window, with Victor Osimhen subject to a deadline day bid from Chelsea, but neither they nor Saudi side Al-Ahli could complete a deal for the Nigerian in a last minute race, who ended up joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, Osimhen remains a target for Chelsea, and they have a few other names on their agenda as they ponder whether to back Maresca with a prolific new centre-forward.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

"Chelsea are still looking at signing a new striker in one of the next two transfer windows coming up, with January still a real possibility," said Phillips (via his Substack).

"As we know, Chelsea are still looking at a number of names to sign as a potential new striker, and have been doing their homework on them all in recent months and years.

"From SPTC sources, the most recent names that have been mentioned the most and are clearly still being seriously considered, is Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Boniface, Evan Ferguson, and Benjamin Sesko."

It is also believed that Ipswich Town star Liam Delap is being monitored by Chelsea ahead of the winter window, following the ex-Man City starlet's excellent start to life at Portman Road in the Premier League.

During the final week of the summer window, some reports also linked Chelsea with a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Chelsea likely to challenge Juventus for Calvert-Lewin

According to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are likely to challenge Juventus for Calvert-Lewin, with the Old Lady attempting to offload out-of-favour striker Arkadiusz Milik and potentially make a January move for the Toffees star.

The 27-year-old has a famously torrid injury record, despite flashes of quality at points, and this will be a cause for concern for Chelsea supporters. On a reported £100,000-per-week at Goodison Park, who is thought to be valued at around £35 million by Sean Dyche's side, is also a wanted man at Newcastle United.

“Dominic is a high level striker, an England striker, a Premier League regular goalscorer with all his natural attributes that we see in terms of the types of goals that he can score, his strengths, his speed, his aerial ability,” said ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard on Calvert-Lewin in 2022.

“You have to try and play to the best strengths of that without a doubt and I think also, Dominic is a forward that can connect the game and hold the ball and drop in between lines at times as well.

“So there’s a lot to his game and that’s what we can’t take lightly in terms of how much we’ve missed him."