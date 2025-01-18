Chelsea have yet to sign anyone during the current January transfer window, yet Enzo Maresca is desperate to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.

His maiden season at the Blues has perhaps gone better than anticipated. At the time of writing, the club are sitting fifth in the Premier League table, through to the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League, while they secured their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup last weekend.

Overall, it hasn’t been a bad start. Qualifying for the Champions League will be his priority, however, and this means a few new recruits may be eyed before the transfer window closes in a couple of weeks.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has emerged as a shock target, while according to Sky in Germany (via Sky Sports), Chelsea have contacted Bayern Munich to ask about the availability of Mathys Tel, but it looks as though he wants to stay and fight for his place in the Bavarian side.

Tel isn’t the only player Maresca is eyeing from Germany, as a current Borussia Dortmund talent has caught the eye of late, which could lead to the Stamford Bridge side making a move this month.

Chelsea lining up swoop for Borussia Dortmund starlet

Garnacho was mentioned by Sky Sports News as one target Chelsea had in mind this month, but the other player named could be a far better option.

Jamie Gittens is also wanted by the Blues, according to the same report, as Maresca looks set to try and bolster his attacking options, despite having a plethora of talent to choose from already.

According to the Athletic, Chelsea have started conversations regarding a move for Gittens before the window closes, but these are only at an early stage, with an enquiry having been made.

There is no word on what kind of transfer fee it might cost to bring the 20-year-old to London, but considering his market value, according to Transfermarkt, stands at €50m (£42m), plus a contract running until 2028, he could cost a fortune.

If they did manage to secure his signature, the club would be signing one of the finest young talents in Europe, no doubt about that.

Jamie Gitten’s statistics at Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund has proven to be a wonderful place for English youngsters to go and develop away from the pressures of life in the Premier League.

Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham are the two finest examples. Both players shone at Signal Iduna Park during their respective spells there, securing moves to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Gittens is the next big thing at the club. He made his debut during the 2021/22 campaign aged just 18, and it soon became clear that the club had a natural heir to Sancho in their midst.

Over the previous two and a half years, Gittens has played 80 times for the club, registering 30 goal contributions – 16 goals and 14 assists – to emerge as one of their prized assets.

He knows how to perform on the biggest stages, especially in the Champions League. In the competition this term, the youngster has scored four times, grabbed an assist, created two big chances, and succeeded with 2.3 dribbles per game. It is no wonder Dortmund have a wonderful chance of finishing in the top eight, which secures progress to the last 16.

Last year, one analyst heaped plenty of praise on his abilities, saying: “Kobbie Mainoo, Xavi Simons, and Musiala all receive well-deserved hype as they are top players. However, just wait until Jamie Bynoe-Gittens starts playing week in and week out.

“He is one of a kind. It's just a matter of time until he also achieves superstar status.”

He might not be at superstar status quite yet, but if a move to Chelsea materialises in the coming weeks, this platform could see the winger take his game to the next level.

Jamie Gittens' stats this season for Borussia Dortmund Metric Champions League Bundesliga Goals 4 7 Assists 1 3 Big chances created 2 5 Successful dribbles per game 2.3 3.1 Key passes per game 1 0.8 Via Sofascore

Not only that, but Gittens is also a similar type of player to a former Chelsea transfer target who has just secured a move to Paris Saint-Germain during the current window.

The Blues were looking to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this month before PSG stepped in, but in Gittens, they have someone who is eerily similar in playing style.

Jamie Gittens could be Maresca’s own Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Missing out on the Georgian winger is a blow, but Maresca shouldn’t be too concerned, considering a move for Gittens might cost slightly less.

According to FBref, the former Napoli wideman is currently the third-most comparable player to Gittens in terms of style of play and statistical profiles, which could see Chelsea land an exceptional talent.

Both players are naturally right-footed but tend to operate on the left flank, cutting inside on a regular basis to score the majority of their goals.

The pair have registered similar statistics across a range of metrics this season, including goals and assists (ten vs eight), shots on target per 90 (1.18 vs 1.22), shot-creating actions (42 vs 57), touches in the attacking penalty area (77 vs 74) and carries into the opposition penalty area (43 vs 37) for their respective teams.

These statistics show just how effective the pair are when it comes to creating chances for their teammates, while they both love to get the ball into the penalty area as often as possible, utilising their excellent dribbling abilities.

Gittens still has plenty of development to do over the next few years, yet his spell at Dortmund has allowed him to showcase his talents on a regular basis.

He was bound to attract attention sooner rather than later given his performances for the German side over the previous few years, and it looks as though they won't be able to keep him for long.

If Chelsea are serious about signing him, they had best try and get a deal over the line as the Englishman will have plenty of other suitors, given his impressive form in Germany this term.

Therefore, it is now down to the board to ensure that they do everything in their power to win the race for his signature before the end of the January transfer window.