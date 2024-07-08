Chelsea have been busy in the transfer market this summer, selling a score of players and bringing in a host more. Business, it should be known, is far from done.

Enzo Maresca has now been welcomed as the Blues' new manager and, having now conducted his opening press conference has commented on his desire to instil "the right mentality and culture" in west London.

Todd Boehly and Co can hardly be rebuked for a lack of ambition since assuming ownership at Chelsea in 2021, but market strategy has been errant and must be streamlined if the canyon between the Blues and those at the forefront of Premier League and European football is to be narrowed.

There is much to do, but Mauricio Pochettino's efforts last term have ensured that optimism has taken root in the Stamford Bridge soil, with purposeful moves being made and the outfit's flotsam being sifted through and disposed of for financial gain.

Chelsea's Summer Transfer Window So Far Arrivals Departures Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£30m) Ian Maatsen (£37.5m) Omari Kellyman (£19m) Lewis Hall (£28m) Marc Guiu (£5m) Omari Hutchinson (£20m) Tosin Adarabioyo (free) Thiago Silva (free) Hakim Ziyech (free) Sourced via Transfermarkt

There's an undeniable emphasis on establishing a youthful foundation, and while recent reports suggest that another teenage talent is being targeted, this one might just be the cream of the crop.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports relayed by Football Transfers, Chelsea have made signing Stade Rennais starlet Desire Doue their top priority this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with most of the Premier League's heavy hitters already at this fledgling phase of his career but Chelsea - alongside Tottenham Hotspur - are now gearing up for a concerted approach toward securing his signature having held talks with representatives.

Rennes hope to make Doue their record sale, and after Manchester City signed Jeremy Doku for £55.5m last summer, this is expected to be in the ballpark of £60m.

Why Desire Doue is so sought-after

Despite his youth, Doue has established himself as a mainstay in Julien Stéphan's Ligue 1 side, having already completed 76 senior matches, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists.

Desire Doue: Rennes Stats by Position Position Apps Goals Assists Left winger 16 4 4 Central midfield 10 0 1 Attacking midfield 8 3 0 Right winger 7 0 1 Centre-forward 3 1 1 Stats via Transfermarkt

Highly versatile, Doue is silky-skilled and tactically flexible, with fluidity in his overall play and a capering sparkle to his movements that speak highly of his future presence at the top of the continental game.

It's no surprise that talent scout Jacek Kulig has already gushed over his qualities, calling him a "fantastic mix of dribbler and creator" and a "pure joy to watch".

After stepping onto the major stage during the 2022/23 campaign and starting 11 league matches, Doue played a starring role last term, scoring four goals and supplying six more across 43 matches in all competitions, starting 17 Ligue 1 fixtures - including the final eight in succession.

He is blooming into a highly-talented player, and given his breezy gait and elegance with the ball at his feet, he might be the perfect player to lift Maresca's Chelsea side to the desired level, perhaps even proving to be the west London club's own version of Jamal Musiala.

Desire Doue could be Chelsea's own Jamal Musiala

Chelsea once had Musiala in their clutches, but sold the prodigious talent to Bayern Munich when he was just 16 years old, with the bloated Cobham academy holding its fair share of potential and requiring a sacrifice.

BBC presenter Gary Lineker hailed the German's "magical" qualities during one sublime showing at Euro 2024, with Musiala evoking awe through his ball-carrying expertise.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 16% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, the top 8% for pass completion, the top 15% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Chelsea must rue the day they allowed him to waltz out of England's capital, but now they could rectify past wrongs by moving to sign Doue.

The up-and-coming Frenchman carries a similarly dynamic sheen to his skill set, ranking among the top 6% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes and successful take-ons and the top 15% for tackles per 90.

Clearly both progressive players with a knack for wrong-footing their opponents with their slick and stylish movements into the final third, shuttling through on goal with ease.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has noted the player's semblance to Musiala's kind of profile. Simply, he's an entertainer. And while Chelsea are crafting a team with variegated options and an impressive range of talent, Doue could be the kind of player to lift Stamford Bridge's roof and offer something truly unique at the start of an exciting new project.

Mattinson has also pronounced Doue a "special talent" and it's clear to see that with apt nurturing, he could flower into one of the standout players of his position - whatever that ends up being.

In Ligue 1 last year, the teenager averaged 2.1 dribbles per game (winning 67% of his efforts). Musiala, in comparison, averaged 3.0 dribbles per match in the German Bundesliga, succeeding 60% of the time.

Doue is fast establishing himself as one of the most talented young midfielders on the continent, and while Chelsea are pushing to land a variety of teenage talents, this one could bypass such peers in west London and earn an instant place at the front of Maresca's first team.