Insider Dean Jones has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino could reject any new approach from Chelsea as they didn't hire him in the past.

What's the latest on Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea?

The Blues suffered a fairly embarrassing Premier League defeat at Stamford Bridge on the weekend against Aston Villa, which leaves them 11th in the table with just ten games to play.

That turned out to be the final straw for Todd Boehly and co, who sacked Graham Potter the following day after less than seven months in charge.

Understandably, the big question now is: who will be the next Chelsea manager? A number of big names have been touted already, such as Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, while former Tottenham Hotspur boss Pochettino is also on that list.

However, while talking about the links to the 51-year-old Argentine on Chasing Green Arrows, Jones explained why he felt this appointment won't happen.

The journalist said (9:45): "Pochettino is on the list. Pochettino though was also spoken to and about before Potter got the job.

“Now if Pochettino didn't get the job then, I find it hard to believe that Pochettino would want the job now.

"Maybe he does, but I just find it hard to believe that. He'd be like, okay, you didn't want me last time. Why should I take it now?"

Would Pochettino take the Chelsea job?

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville actually tipped Pochettino as his favourite to become the next Chelsea boss.

Indeed, he explained: "They've got to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they've got - a lot of them are young - and I think that man is Mauricio Pochettino."

However, it remains to be seen if the Argentine wants the job. For one, seeing as he has an established relationship with Spurs and their fanbase, he may opt to head back to north London instead of joining a London rival – especially as they are currently on the hunt for a new manager too.

Former Chelsea manager Graham Potter

On top of that – as Jones points out – when Potter was hired this season, Pochettino was a free agent – having been sacked by PSG in the summer but the Blues put their faith in the former Brighton man instead, even though the 51-year-old was interviewed too.

With that being the case, Pochettino might not like the idea of being Boehly's alternative option. You never know, though, so it will certainly be interesting to see how it all plays out in the near future.