Chelsea should not be too concerned after missing out on midfield transfer target Manuel Ugarte and will have already moved on to other targets, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Who did Ugarte sign for?

Chelsea pulled out of the race to sign Ugarte this week despite submitting an offer to Sporting CP for the Uruguayan midfielder.

The Blues fought against French champions Paris Saint Germain for the player’s signature, but Ugarte is expected to make the switch to Ligue 1 despite strong interest from new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG pushed hard to sign the 22-year-old and refused to be beaten on wages, per Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian. The club are now expected to chase other midfield targets, including Brighton’s Moises Caicedo

Jones believes it will not come as a shock to Chelsea that they have missed out on securing Ugarte’s services and expects the club’s summer business to continue as usual.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones stated: “I think it's important that we remember clubs don't just go after one player at one time. And that wasn't the case here, either. So Chelsea were just going about their business in a normal way.

“It’s just so widely reported now from every angle that it just seems to have gone further than people expected.

“PSG were always in that conversation; it looks like they are going to win that particular battle. Chelsea will move on and they won't be too concerned.”

Would Ugarte have been a good signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea will be disappointed that Ugarte has chosen to move to PSG given the size of the rebuild needed in the Blue’s midfield.

N'Golo Kante looks set to leave the club to join Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League, while Mason Mount and Reuben Loftus-Cheek have been tipped to leave Stamford Bridge.

Ugarte was an important player for Sporting last season in a season in which they reached the Europa League quarter-finals.

The defensive midfielder played a total of 47 games for Sporting in the 22/23 season, picking up an eye-watering 16 yellow cards in that time per Transfermarkt.

The 22-year-old is, without doubt, a talented player, but his wages would have been significant in a Chelsea team that have an eye on Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG reportedly offered £2.6 million more in base salary than Chelsea, and although Pochettino will be disappointed on missing out on the talent of Ugarte it could be a blessing in disguise due to the cost of the young star’s wages.