Chelsea could yet steal in to sign Liverpool target Andre from Fluminese this summer, according to reports.

The Brazilian is the second midfielder that both clubs have reportedly been interested in this summer, following their interest in Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

Is Andre going to Chelsea?

The Blues are still planning on signing Andre from Fluminese this summer after showing interest last season, according to Record, via Sport Witness.

The report claims that Fluminese are asking for €25m for Andre this summer, which prices Portuguese side Sporting out of a move, and that's where Chelsea could come in, signing the midfielder before sending him on loan to Sporting.

The London club's Premier League rivals, Liverpool, could yet have a say in the matter, however. According to Sky Sports, the Reds have officially made contact with Fluminese in an attempt to sign Andre this summer, potentially rivalling Chelsea for his signature.

Andre isn't the first midfielder to be targeted by the two English giants, either, with Lavia the subject of interest from the two rivals. According to Football London, Chelsea have opened talks with Southampton in a bid to sign the teenager, amid Liverpool's ongoing negotiations, which has seen them submit a £42m bid, as per Fabrizio Romano, who also reported that the Saints are holding out for £50m for their midfielder.

With Liverpool's negotiations ongoing, Chelsea could yet hijack the deal for Lavia, whilst both clubs continue their pursuit of Andre in the coming weeks.

There's added interest in the battle between the two sides to land their transfer targets, of course, given the fact that they square off on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Should Chelsea sign Andre?

Still only 22-years-old, Andre represents a solid option for most sides, given his room for improvement, and his reported cheap price-tag of just €25m this summer.

The Blues have so far been left frustrated in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo, too, with the midfielder not expected to leave The Amex, according to reports. Andre, whilst more of an offensive midfielder, could be a different, cheaper alternative to Caicedo to strengthen in other areas of Mauricio Pochettino's midfield.

Of course, he doesn't have the European experience of Caicedo, but in this deal the Blues could be skipping a step by bringing him in after a year on loan with a top side in their own right at Sporting.

The Brazilian has certainly earned plenty of praise during his time at Fluminese, too, with Football Talent Scout taking to Twitter to call the midfielder a "top-class roaming playmaker".

The stats presented by Football Talent Scout certainly back that claim up as well. The Twitter account revealed that Andre played 31 games in the Campeonato Brasileiro in 2022, in which he was involved in two goals and made 73 passes per 90 with a 92% pass accuracy.

Meanwhile, on top of that, the Chelsea and Liverpool target had a 77% long passing accuracy, with 2.3 successful dribbles, 1.6 tackles won, and 1.1 interceptions per 90, whilst also maintaining a 54% duel success rate.

If the stats are anything to go by, then the Blues are looking at an excellent option this summer.