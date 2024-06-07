When the 2024/25 season comes around, Chelsea will have a new manager in the dugout, Enzo Maresca.

However, the Italian won’t be the only new face at Stamford Bridge, with Todd Boehly keen to bolster his squad.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already become the Blues’ first signing of the summer, and the next acquisition looks set to be at the opposite end of the field.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at a Chelsea target who could not only become an alternative to Benjamin Sesko, but also become their next Didier Drogba.

Chelsea's search for a new striker

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer.

It’s mentioned that the Blues are 'monitoring developments' at this moment in time as they look to bolster the attack.

The Everton striker has just one year left on his current contract, which means he could be bought for a cut price if he resumes to sign a new deal - with previous reports indicating a fee of around £40m.

This would make him a cheaper option than key target Sesko, for example, who has a release clause of £56m.

Why Calvert-Lewin could be Chelsea’s next Drogba

Drogba will be forever regarded as a legend at Chelsea for the trophies and endless amount of joy his goals brought.

For many, the Ivorian will remain an irreplaceable player given that he scored 164 goals and provided 88 assists in 381 appearances for the club.

But, according to journalist Paul Brown, Calvert-Lewin could be the “closest thing” to Drogba that Chelsea can sign, as he’s a “battering ram centre forward.”

The Everton marksman enjoyed a relatively injury-free 2023/24 campaign, starting 26 Premier League matches, scoring seven goals, and providing two assists.

DCL vs Sesko vs Jackson 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) DCL Sesko Jackson Goals 0.29 0.83 0.45 xG 0.53 0.45 0.60 Shots 2.94 2.77 2.57 Touches 30.59 31.14 32.09 Passes completed 10.28 12.68 16.56 Aerials won 5.68 2.24 1.13 Via FBref

It’s fair to say that when Calvert-Lewin is fit and full of confidence, he’s an absolute handful to play against.

Just like Drogba, he’s an extremely physical and athletic centre forward who mainly serves as a target man while also having excellent movement.

The Englishman’s biggest strength is having the ability to dominate aerially, ranking in the top 97% for aerial duels won in the Premier League.

Another attribute of the Toffee’s number nine is that he’s a “monster” in the penalty area, as dubbed by journalist James Dodd, which is shown by his high xG and shots per game.

This would give the Chelsea attack more unpredictability and a completely different approach, and with Cole Palmer’s delivery, Calvert-Lewin would thrive.

Although his stats do not get close to Sesko’s or even Nicolas Jackson’s, it’s important to remember the environment that each individual currently plays in.

For example, Calvert-Lewin often works with scraps, and the majority of his chances will come via set plays and crosses due to Everton having 40.6% possession last season, whereas the other two get much more service on a continuous basis.

Therefore, it may be worth taking a risk to see how the 27-year-old would perform in a better side, and given that he’d cost less than Sesko, it could prove to be a solid deal.