Chelsea are now looking at signing a "big name" striker who could be a much more prudent signing than marquee Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, a forward they've been repeatedly linked with over these last few months.

Chelsea target Newcastle star Alexander Isak on striker shortlist

Enzo Maresca's high-flying Chelsea, who are now seven points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, haven't exactly struggled for goals lately - scoring 12 in their last four matches across all competitions and averaging three strikes per game.

Nicolas Jackson has found a new lease of life under Maresca, with fellow attacking stars Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Jadon Sancho and Noni Madueke chipping in elsewhere across their attacking line. However, we are still seeing reports that Chelsea could look to bring in a new striker in 2025.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30

The west Londoners are doing due diligence on Ipswich Town star Liam Delap as one option, with the Englishman seriously impressing at the bottom end of the division, young and homegrown.

Reliable journalist Simon Phillips shared news in the last few days that Chelsea have laid early groundwork over a deal for Delap ahead of next year, but he is one of many strikers apparently on their shortlist.

Another potential option, and one which would come as quite the statement capture, is Newcastle United star Isak.

The Swede bagged 25 goals in all competitions last season and is widely regarded as one of the division's best centre-forwards, meaning the Magpies are set to demand in excess of £100 million for his signature next year.

Despite his quality, BlueCo have already made multiple £100m-plus signings since Clearlake Capital's takeover a couple of years ago, and there is reason to believe Todd Boehly will wish to avoid paying over the odds with FFP lingering in the background.

Chelsea could attempt to bid for Isak still, but there are a few reports suggesting they'd be willing to hit six figures.

Chelsea looking at signing Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic

Now, as per CaughtOffside, Chelsea could swoop for Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic as an alternative to Isak.

The Serbia international has started 2024/2025 in excellent fashion with nine goals in 16 total appearances, leading to admiring glances from Stamford Bridge as Maresca seeks to bolster his forward line with a prolific number nine.

Chelsea are looking at signing Vlahovic, called a "big name" by the report, and it is believed he'd cost around £62 million to prise away from Turin. However, they could face stiff competition from Arsenal, who may also move for the ex-Fiorentina star in what could be a "better value for money" deal than Isak.

“Yes. I’ve been saying it for a long time. He’s strong, massive, he fills up front, he’s a reference, he’s a ‘left-footer’ full of courage," said former Juventus striker Roberto Boninsegana, who expressed his admiration for Isak.

"A good centre-forward. I also like Retegui from Atalanta, he scores easily."