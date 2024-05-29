The last week at Chelsea football club has been the definition of a whirlwind, with Todd Boehly looking to find a Mauricio Pochettino successor.

After making the likes of Roberto De Zerbi, Kieran McKenna, and Thomas Frank potential targets, they’ve finally found their man, Enzo Maresca.

The Leicester City coach is expected to become the next boss at Stamford Bridge, with the Italian set to sign a deal until 2029.

So, who could the new boss bring with him?

Chelsea could make their first signing under Maresca

According to a report from the Telegraph, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Crysencio Summerville.

It’s expected that a fee of around £30m should be enough to tempt Leeds into selling their star.

The Leeds United attacker will be at the centre of a bidding war this summer, with plenty of clubs interested in acquiring the youngster.

However, according to a further report from The Sun, it’s Chelsea and Liverpool who are the front runners at this moment in time.

Why Summerville would be perfect for Maresca

It’s been all but confirmed all season that Summerville will be playing in the Premier League next season, even if Leeds stayed in the Championship after failing to earn promotion.

The 22-year-old mainly operates in a left-wing role, starting 41 league matches this season, terrifying the life out of the opposition defenders in the process.

Over these appearances, the Dutch forward scored an impressive 19 goals while also providing nine assists, ending the season as the third-highest goal contributor in the entire division.

Even based on his output alone, it’s clear that the number ten would be an upgrade on Mykhalo Mudryk, who scored five Premier League goals this season from the left wing, but the rest of the statistics prove that as well.

Summerville vs Mudryk vs Mavididi 23/24 League Stats Stats (per game) Summerville Mudryk Mavididi Goals 0.49 0.29 0.30 Shots 3.16 2 2.21 Assists 0.23 0.11 0.15 Key passes 2.88 1.83 1.81 Successful dribbles 2.52 2.23 1.73 Shot-creating actions 6.10 3.43 3.76 Via FBref

Evidently, Summerville is superior to the Ukrainian in every aspect, from being more creative to scoring more goals and taking a far more direct approach in his play.

Under Maresca, it’s demanded that the left-winger not only be able to contribute to goals but also be able to create moments of magic from nothing, something Summerville knows all too well about doing.

Stephy Mavididi has played that role this season at the Foxes, scoring 12 goals and supplying six assists, which just highlights how important the role is in the Italian’s fluid 4-3-3.

When in possession, it’s important that the left-winger is able to dominate 1v1 scenarios while also having the ability to play quick combinations in and around the box. With Mudryk not reaching the statistics of Summerville, clearly an upgrade can be sourced.

The left-back in the system often tucks inside to become a wide centre-half, which means that the majority of the support comes from the left-sided central midfielder, which in Leicester’s case was Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Now, what makes Summerville such a “sensational” star, as dubbed by football scout Jacek Kulig, is his technical class and speed, which enables him to breeze past opponents in tight spaces and play clever passes, notably registering high dribble, key pass, and his shot-creating actions statistics.

Summerville is far more dangerous in these types of situations than Mudryk and even Mavididi, who excelled under Maresca, which proves how fantastic the right-footed winger could be.

It’s quite clear to see that the Dutchman has the potential to explode, and it seems there’s no better boss to guide him towards success than the 44-year-old Maresca.