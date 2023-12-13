Chelsea are now looking at signing a colossal Premier League defender in January after one specific Mauricio Pochettino request behind-the-scenes.

Chelsea's rumoured transfer plan for January

As publicly stated by Pochettino after their dismal 2-0 defeat to Everton at the weekend, their second loss on the bounce, Chelsea need to strengthen at both ends of the pitch.

The Argentine admitted that transfers need to be considered next month, as Chelsea appear far too passive in both boxes. He sent a subtle message to the Stamford Bridge board and their directors over transfers, amid reports they're chasing both a new centre-back and proven goalscorer.

"Maybe we need to do something," said Pochettino on Chelsea's loss at Everton (via football.london).

"Some movement that is a thing to analyse with the sporting director, the owner and to change the dynamic and to improve in the second part of the season because we need to be more aggressive. It is not only to dominate and play well, it is to compete better but we cannot show this lack of concentration and concede the goal we conceded."

Chelsea have earmarked Victor Osimhen as a key transfer target going forward, according to recent media sources, with the Nigeria striker proving his quality time and time again for Napoli in Serie A.

As Malang Sarr and Trevoh Chalobah appear likely to leave in the winter window, reports are also suggesting that Chelsea are planning to sign a new defender to replace them (Rudy Galetti).

Sticking with new centre-back options, possible transfer targets are emerging through the media on a pretty consisent basis as we approach January. One of them is Wolves defender Max Kilman, with respected Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips claiming he is on Todd Boehly's radar.

Chelsea looking at Kilman deal after Pochettino request

A few reports over the week, like this one from The Daily Mail for example, claim Pochettino is demanding Chelsea sign players with more height as the lack of aerial presence in their side leaves them vulnerable.

Following this update, Phillips writes on his substack that Chelsea are looking at signing Kilman as an option to solve this glaring problem.

The 6 foot 4 defender is certainly a colossal physical presence, and he's also a star player for Wolves under manager Gary O'Neil.

No Wolves player has featured more in the league than Kilman this season, with both the Englishman and Craig Dawson level in terms of most aerial duels won per 90 at Molineux, which stands at 2.5 (WhoScored).

Most aerial duels won per 90 in the Premier League (via WhoScored) 1st - Virgil van Dijk (4.9) 2nd - Dominic Calvert-Lewin (4.5) 3rd - Ethan Pinnock (4.5) 4th - Carlton Morris (4.1) 19th - Max Kilman (2.5)

He appears to tick Pochettino's box of providing far more physicality and assurance in that aspect, so this could well be something to watch out for.

Kilman could cost just £40 million to sign, and he's also been called "nationally underrated" by members of the English press.