Chelsea continue to hunt for a lethal goalscorer in the transfer market, to challenge Nicolas Jackson coming off the back of a good first season for the Blues.

In his first season, the Senegal international scored 14 Premier League goals, provided five assists, and played 2,813 minutes. Bettering the numbers of Chelsea all-time great Didier Drogba in his first season at the club.

Jhon Duran from Aston Villa seems to have been the most concrete name in recent weeks, but many names are appearing as Chelsea do their due diligence to acquire competition for Jackson.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea have now held talks with the representatives of Lille striker Jonathan David.

There has been no approach to Lille so far, according to the reports. However, the two clubs have "good relations" and Chelsea are exploring the possibility of a summer move for the 24-year-old Canadian.

This signing could provide somewhat of a more known quantity, compared to others names such as Duran and Samuel Omorodion, who have been linked in recent weeks.

How David compares to Jhon Duran

On the surface level, David is the clear option for a striking reinforcement, scoring 26 goals for Lille last campaign, providing four assists and playing 47 games in all competitions. Not only does this prove his tendency to score goals, but also his availability.

Compare this to Duran who, despite making 37 appearances in all competitions, played 2500 fewer minutes than David. The Colombian managed eight goals in those minutes, five of which came in the Premier League.

David has also got a track record of scoring goals behind him, managing 26 in the 2022/23 season, 19 in the 2021/22 season, and 13 in his first season at Lille in the 2020/21 season. Therefore, it would make sense as to why Chelsea are interested, as they look to bolster the squad with a natural goalscorer up top.

Much like Jackson, the Canadian can drop in and link up play. Making 2.7 progressive passes per 90, 1.61 progressive carries per 90, and supplying 1.81 passes into the final third per 90, showing his ability to drop in deep, as well as affecting the game in the box.

Compare this to Duran, who is a riskier move due to sample size, not being an established goalscorer like David, and possibly even costing more money.

However, what the 20-year-old Aston Villa forward does offer is a physical profile that Chelsea lack. Standing at 6 foot 1, Duran has a powerful build which allows him to often get his own way against defenders, winning duels, not prevailing with 3.79 aerials per 90.

When you compare Duran's 3.79 aerials per 90, with the 0.72 of David, and the 1.13 of Jackson, it is clear to see a profile like the Colombian would provide something Chelsea currently don't have in the squad.

Both strikers clearly offer assets to this Chelsea squad. It will eventually come down to the decision of adding a different profile in Duran, or a proven goal-scoring option in the "fantastic" as dubbed by Micah Richards, David.