Chelsea got back to winning ways in the Premier League on Tuesday night with a comfortable 4-0 win over strugglers Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had lost their last three matches in all competitions, losing twice to Brighton & Hove Albion and once to Aston Villa, and got back on track against the Saints.

Goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Marc Cucurella, and Levi Colwill wrapped up all three points for Enzo Maresca's side, ahead of their return to Conference League action against Copenhagen next week.

It was a much-needed evening for Nkunku, in particular, as the France international had only produced two goals and one assist in 22 appearances in the Premier League prior to the clash with Southampton.

Hopefully, he can use his new-found confidence at the top end of the pitch to kick on in the second half of the season to ensure that Nicolas Jackson's absence through injury is not felt too strongly again.