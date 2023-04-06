Chelsea have held talks with Luis Enrique over the managerial vacancy at Stamford Bridge after the Spaniard travelled to London for discussions.

When will Chelsea appoint a manager?

The Blues look ready to see out the remainder of the campaign now with Frank Lampard in the dugout once again after recent developments.

Bruno Salter stepped in as caretaker manager on Tuesday night as the Blues were forced to settle for a point against Liverpool at the Bridge.

However, Chelsea now have their man for the remaining games of the campaign in their former manager and player, Lampard.

But the search for Graham Potter's permanent successor continues and there are a number of potential candidates believed to be on Todd Boehly's list.

One of those being the former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique who is also believed to be on the radar of their London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

And speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed there have been talks held in London between the Premier League club and Enrique over the vacancy:

(1:15) "But also recently, Luis Enrique, was in London on Wednesday morning, together with Ivan de la Pena."

"So what's going on? Chelsea had conversations with [Julian] Nagelsmann to discuss about the long-term project and the impact was very good, very positive, but also conversation with Luis Enrique, who prepared something to explain [to] Chelsea his idea for the present and future.

"So both of them had approaches with Chelsea, we know that the race is still open because Chelsea decided to take some time."

"Luis Enrique is there and, from what I understand, Luis Enrique's 100% sure that he wants the job. He wants to go to England and he wants to try an experience in the Premier League. So he would be happy to become the new Chelsea manager. ​​​​​​"

Is Enrique the right man for Chelsea?

The 52-year-old certainly has the experience which is likely required to manage this current Chelsea side which is full of big-name players.

Enrique enjoyed most of his managerial success as the Barcelona manager where he managed the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar which will put him in good stead to manage this Chelsea dressing room (via Transfermarkt).

And his record as the Barcelona manager is likely to be something which will impress Boehly given he has got his hands on the league title and the Champions League during his time in Spain.

However, that does not necessarily mean he could translate his success into this Chelsea side which is struggling dramatically this season.

Boehly has already seen a number of managers come and go in his brief spell as the Chelsea owner so it does feel as if they need to nail the next appointment.

And it will be interesting to see whether Enrique's latest job may hinder his chances of landing the post at Stamford Bridge over the coming months.

Enrique recently left his job as the manager of Spain's national side following their dismal World Cup display which saw them knocked out by Morocco on penalties in the last 16.

Enrique is undoubtedly a big name in the game, however, no Premier League experience and a poor World Cup performance hanging over his head could well prove an issue for the Blues.