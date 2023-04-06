Chelsea have opened managerial talks with former Spain boss Luis Enrique at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

What's the latest manager news at Chelsea?

Last Sunday, Graham Potter was relieved of his duties following the Blues' 2-0 Premier League defeat to Aston Villa, meaning that Todd Boehly is now on the hunt to find his successor - and there have already been plenty of names doing the rounds in SW6.

With Frank Lampard all but set to return in a caretaker role, former Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be the current leading contender for the permanent job, but it’s been reported that the owner is committed to speaking to at least five candidates, including Mauricio Pochettino, to discover who would be best-suited to the club in the long term.

Enrique is one of the most recent names to have cropped up with him now being a free agent after departing his international post with Spain back in December, and if the following update is anything to go by, the Blues have already made their move.

Prior to the more recent Lampard developments, Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness) claimed that Chelsea are “negotiating” with Enrique via Ivan de la Pena - who was his assistant at AS Roma - and his agent, Eric Garcia. Technical director Christopher Vivell has apparently had the 52-year-old’s name on his desk “for days” and it’s stated that he’s now “speaking” to the hierarchy about joining.

Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed this by revealing that he had flown into London to hold further face-to-face discussions on

Wednesday.

Would Enrique be the right fit for Chelsea?

Enrique is a hugely experienced manager having taken charge of 431 games throughout his career in the dugout, and considering the level of success he’s had, he would arguably make a perfect candidate for Chelsea to appoint.

The Gijon native has won 253, drawn 89 and lost just 89 of those matches whilst averaging 1.97 points per game, as per Transfermarkt, so he has a fantastic track record. The 4-3-3 attack-minded coach also has ten trophies to vouch for his success, including the Champions League title and a World’s Best Club Coach accolade from his time at Barcelona.

According to Romano, Enrique would be “keen” on accepting the role as he looks to begin a career in England, so the Blues should perhaps capitalise on the fact that he's putting himself forward for the job by securing his services ahead of the 2023/24 term.