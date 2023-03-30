Chelsea are keen on a deal to sign Hajduk Split defender Luka Vuskovic this summer, according to reports.

Who is Vuskovic?

The Croatian is a promising young centre-back who has been largely playing his football for his club’s U19s side, but following his high standard of performances, has recently made the breakthrough into the senior first-team set-up, notching five appearances to date. The 16-year-old’s contract with Ivan Leko’s outfit isn’t set to expire until 2026, and despite him still being in the early stages of development and discovering his potential as a professional, has been generating interest ahead of the upcoming window.

Since Todd Boehly’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, the owner has been known for identifying younger prospects and bringing them to the capital as he maps out what he wants the long-term future of his club to look like, and it appears that the talented teen is firmly on his radar as someone he wants to secure for Graham Potter.

According to 90min, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle are all “showing an interest” in wanting to sign Vuskovic ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Premier League rivals Manchester City have already “opened the bidding” having submitted an offer worth €12m (£10m), with Paris Saint-Germain another suitor to have tabled an unknown proposal.

Hajduk are “expected to agree a sale” this summer but are in “no rush” to reach an agreement, with them hoping to secure a fee of closer to €15m (£13m) for their prized asset. PSG, Lyon, Benfica, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are additionally “keen” to wrap up a deal, but wherever he ends up, it’s stated that his preference would be to remain with his current club for one more season.

Should Chelsea sign Vuskovic?

Vuskovic is still at such a young age and therefore would more than likely be a signing purely for the academy to begin with - or potentially to return to his current club on loan - but he would certainly be an exciting acquisition for the first-team future of Chelsea.

The 6 foot 3 colossus is a rock at the heart of the backline with his physical and aerial presence, but is also equally as strong at the opposite end of the pitch having scored nine goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this season, highlighting the threat he provides from set pieces.

Vuskovic has also already made a name for himself on the international stage with five caps for Croatia’s U17s and this form has seen him lauded an “elite talent” by football scout Jacek Kulig, so he’s sure to be one to watch in the months ahead.