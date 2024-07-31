A Chelsea player has agreed terms on a three-year contract to leave Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are now in talks to sign his possible replacement.

Chelsea targeting senior forward before summer deadline day

New head coach Enzo Maresca and his squad are currently preparing for the new Premier League season, with Conference League football adding more fixtures to their already-hectic schedule as they aim to build upon last campaign's solid finish.

While it wasn't enough to keep Mauricio Pochettino in the Chelsea hot seat, the club hierarchy will have taken some promise away from their brilliant end to the season - with the west Londoners tasting victory in 10 of their final 18 Premier League games, losing three and drawing the other five.

Chelsea have made an effort to back Maresca with key new additions as the Italian hopes to make the best start to his debut campaign in the dugout. Helped by his co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Todd Boehly has green-lit nine Chelsea deals already.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) have put pen to paper on moves to Chelsea, and it is believed a senior forward could follow them.

Links to Napoli star Victor Osimhen are continuing, with reliable media sources now claiming that talks are ongoing between Chelsea and the Serie A side.

Lukaku agrees three-year Napoli deal as Chelsea enter Osimhen talks

One of them, journalist Ben Jacobs, writes on social media that Chelsea are in negotiations with Napoli over signing Osimhen, with exit-bound £38 million striker Romelu Lukaku agreeing a three-year contract to head the other way.

Other reports have claimed that Osimhen is ready to join Chelsea if they can agree a deal with Napoli, but Jacobs has shared an extensive update on their plans for the Nigerian.

"Chelsea are in talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, whilst Romelu Lukaku has already agreed to a pay cut and a three-year contract to move to Naples," wrote Jacobs on X.

"#CFC don't want to pay the €120m+ release clause but are keen on Osimhen should the structure change or price drop. Loan with option has been discussed, as David Ornstein called.

"Also understand Napoli have raised a loan-option into an obligation should Chelsea qualify for #UCL. Spoke about Osimhen yesterday on the London is Blue podcast. Door not shut. Osimhen also impatient to move, which has caused Napoli to re-assess their position.

"Osimhen has agreed terms with PSG but is understood to be in favour of Chelsea should a club-to-club agreement be reached. PSG talks over a fee/structure haven't progressed to date.

"Saudi offer for Osimhen won't be made unless the Nigerian striker gives a green light after rejected three offers from Al-Hilal 12 months ago. Napoli wanting Lukaku helps Chelsea, as does Osimhen putting pressure on Napoli to leave as soon as possible."