The Cobham production line has developed an extraordinary plethora of youth talent which means that Chelsea has one of the most gifted academies in world football.

However, the Blues have consistently failed to utilise effectively this part of the football club. In recent times, only Reece James, Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Andreas Christensen, and Tammy Abraham have been able to forge notable breakthroughs in the first team.

The list of those who haven't is mind-boggling and extortionate - a hideous reflection upon the dismissive and reckless transfer policy that the board has deployed over the years.

Another player that the West Londoners could potentially snub is Ian Maatsen, who has just enjoyed a phenomenal loan spell at Burnley, where he clinched the Championship title and promotion back to the top flight.

The 21-year-old is attracting huge attention from Vincent Kompany, whose side is hoping to convince Chelsea to allow another flourishing starlet to depart.

What’s the latest on Ian Maatsen to Burnley?

According to the Evening Standard, the 2021 Champions League winners will only listen to offers in excess of £20m, as Burnely are keen on a permanent deal for the left-back.

The Athletic reported that a recent proposal of £15m including add-ons has been rejected by Chelsea.

Maatsen’s current contract expires in 2024, but he could yet sign an extension at Stamford Bridge and rejoin the Clarets on loan in their debut campaign back in the Premier League.

Why should Chelsea keep Ian Maatsen?

The Dutchman was an integral part of a Burnley side that cantered to the league title, as he made 39 appearances and registered ten goal involvements, earning a place in the Championship team of the season.

Kompany has eulogised over his defensive and offensive aptitude, by saying: “He's a very, very versatile full-back with lots of energy and great potential."

During a prior loan stint at Coventry, goalkeeper Simon Moore echoed Kompany’s sentiment and said: “He’s hugely talented, he wants to learn, and he never gives up. Maats has got an exciting future ahead of him.”

Maatsen has clearly demonstrated that he is ready for top-flight football and has all the ingredients to be a reliable and successful asset in the capital.

Furthermore, the left-back position has been a troubled area for the Blues in recent times.

Marc Cucurella has drastically failed to justify his frightening £62m transfer, notably being dubbed a "liability" by various sections of the media, and it has been suggested that he could leave the club this summer.

Meanwhile, in Ben Chilwell, the Blues possess a player oozing with quality and composure, but his inability to stay fit has hindered the club’s progression.

Since the summer of 2021, the Englishman has missed 58 games through three separate injuries, which makes a compelling case for Maatsen to become integrated into the senior squad in some capacity.

The former Coventry star mirrors Chilwell in many aspects, particularly his eye to get relentlessly get forward and menacingly whip in inviting crosses.

Mauricio Pochettino will be aware of this, and when assessing who can be Chilwell’s understudy, Maatsen would be a fantastic option.

Indeed, it would be a criminal mistake by the new boss to allow Maatsen to depart the club permanently given what he can offer, and Chelsea must avoid the temptation to cash in on another homegrown defensive ace like they have done with Fikayo Tomori, Marc Guehi, and Tariq Lamptey.

Guehi, in particular, has enjoyed riveting success in the Premier League since departing, so much so that he is now valued at £50m. That same error cannot be repeated by the Blues.