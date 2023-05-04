Chelsea has been named one of the clubs monitoring Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

What’s the latest on Alexis Mac Allister to Chelsea?

According to Fabrizio Romano, the World Cup winner is definitely leaving the South Coast this summer and Chelsea have been “interested, but it's not a priority.”

As per the briefing, rivals Liverpool are currently leading the race for the 24-year-old and have already had a direct meeting to present their project and plan to the player.

After Jude Bellingham’s proposed move to Real Madrid, the Reds are set to enhance their chase for Mac Allister.

However, considering the excessive spending of the new Blues ownership, they cannot be discounted, and the midfielder, who is valued at £60m, would be an excellent addition to a side crying out for a rebuild.

Who could Alexis Mac Allister replace at Chelsea?

The £50k-per-week man arrived in the Premier League in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors as a relatively unknown quantity but is now one of the country's most sought-after and consistent players.

The 16-cap international - whose current contract expires in 2025 - was catapulted into worldwide stardom as he played a pivotal role in his nation’s World Cup success, having played in six of the seven games with two goal contributions.

His performances generated much acclaim and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero labelled the player as "very intelligent."

Domestically, the form has been replicated and the Argentine star has averaged 2.1 tackles per game, a 68% dribble success, and an 88% pass completion to become a fantastic all-rounder.

He is an integral cog of a massively over-achieving Brighton side and has the third-highest rating (7.2) of the squad, as per Sofascore.

This prestigious resume means that Chelsea is sniffing around this tremendous talent, and he could be the ideal replacement for Mateo Kovacic, who is reportedly edging close to an exit from Stamford Bridge.

The Croatian has endured a hugely tricky season and appears a shadow of his former self. The 28-year-old has averaged a horrendous average rating of 6.77, with just the 18th-highest rating on the team.

Compared to Mac Allister, he ranks poorly, making just 1.4 tackles per game and registering a pass accuracy of 86%. It's in attack, however, where there are huge disparities. The Argentine has managed 2.6 shots and 1.2 key passes, whereas the Chelsea dud only manages 0.9 for both metrics.

The former Real Madrid man’s deal runs out in 2024 and the Blues may choose to cash in to avoid losing him on a free next summer and make room for Mac Allister.

The technician is an engaging and attractive prospect, who has appeared across the midfield and has already cemented his legacy by assisting Ángel Di María in the World Cup Final against France.

Although he isn't a priority, welcoming Mac Allister to the club would still be an unbelievable first step in a rebuild for the incoming Mauricio Pochettino.