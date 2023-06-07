The Mauricio Pochettino appointment has generated anticipation, excitement, and optimism within the Chelsea fanbase.

Although those of a blue persuasion wouldn’t like to admit it, the team that the Argentine built at Tottenham Hotspur was exciting and free-flowing, where the four-man attacking cohort of Harry Kane, Son Hueng-min, Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen ripped the division apart.

These figures were central to the Spurs side on the cusp of Premier League titles.

The state of the current Chelsea squad gives the 51-year-old a similar project to when he started at White Hart Lane - a chance to completely reshape and rebuild an unbalanced outfit.

One name that has been mentioned to kickstart the Pochettino revolution is Leicester City’s James Maddison, who would be a marvellous addition to Stamford Bridge.

What’s the latest on James Maddison to Chelsea?

According to reputable journalist Simon Phillips on his Substack, the 2021 Champions League winners view Maddison as a genuine target in the upcoming window but feel that the Englishman is not a priority.

Described as “fantastic” by Frank Lampard, it has been suggested that an offer of around £40m could be enough to tempt the recently-relegated Foxes into the sale.

It looks extremely likely that the 26-year-old will depart the King Power Stadium and with his contract expiring in 2024, the 2016 Premier League winners will surely cash in on one of their prize assets.

Who could James Maddison replace at Chelsea?

The £110k-per-week star has been the shining light in a desperately poor season for Leicester. In 30 top-flight appearances, he notched 19 goal contributions, a phenomenal return for a dismal team.

His influence cannot be understated as the playmaker has averaged 2.3 key passes per game in the Premier League this campaign, which is more than the imperious trio of Martin Odegaard (2.1), Jack Grealish (1.8), and Ilkay Gundogan (1.2).

He also ranks impeccably highly across the continent, as he sits within the top 15% in Europe's top five leagues among his positional peers for progressive passes per 90, as well as the best 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, according to FBref.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mason Mount is keen on joining Manchester United and Chelsea could sign a ready-made replacement in Maddison.

When comparing the two players, the Leicester star averages 1.67 successful take-ons per 90, whilst Mount only manages 0.86 for the same metric.

Maddison also outperforms the former Derby County ace for xAG (expected assisted goals) - 0.34 vs 0.16 - whilst playing in a much worse outfit, to show if he was surrounded by more superior assets he could really flourish.

The two-cap international oozes technique, flair, and creativity - three traits that have ghosted Chelsea players, including Mount.

Lauded as “outstanding” by Brendan Rodgers, the thought of Maddison under Pochettino's guidance is a frightening prospect. Indeed, he would surely be a dream replacement for their potentially departing playmaker.