As teams start to come home from EURO 2024 with the knockouts in full swing, transfer news continues to increase by the day, with Chelsea set for a busy few weeks ahead of their pre-season tour.

After the loss of Thiago Silva, Chelsea are looking at defensive incomings ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, with Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori as one of the main names popping up.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal are said to be interested in the Italian's signature, and in the case either side misses out, there are already some names being touted as alternative options for defensive reinforcement.

Chelsea transfer news

According to reports from Spain, Chelsea have made an attempt to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, with Bayern Munich and Manchester United also interested.

However, the reports suggest Araujo would cost the Blues a similar figure to those they paid for star signings Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo (over the £100m mark).

On the players' side, it is reported that Araujo wants to focus on his international duty, competing in the Copa America with Uruguay, and take it "day by day" whilst competing in that competition.

Why Araujo could be a better signing than Calafiori

Araujo made 37 appearances in all competitions last season for Barcelona, scoring one goal, providing two assists, and contributing to 11 clean sheets. Barcelona finished second in La Liga, ten points off first-placed Real Madrid.

Calafiori - who starred for Italy at Euro 2024 - made 33 appearances in all competitions for Bologna last season, scoring two goals, providing five assists, and contributing to 16 clean sheets. Bologna finished fifth in Serie A, securing Champions League football for the first time since 1964.

Both players offer different assets to their teams. Despite being defenders, their playing styles and profiles are very different. Araujo is a very physically dominant defender, standing at 6 foot 2, whilst Calafiori is a slightly smaller, but aggressive defender, who is extremely versatile on the ball.

As you can tell from Calafiori's goal contributions as a defender, his ability on the ball shines through for a centre-back. Averaging 3.68 progressive passes per 90, 1.07 progressive carries per 90, and producing 1.76 shot-creating actions per 90, which ranks in the top 3% for centre-backs in Europe for this metric.

Araujo isn't quite as versatile on the ball, despite sometimes playing right-back, he is more commonly used as a natural centre-back, using that physicality to win duels. The Uruguayan averages 4.34 progressive passes per 90 (actually bettering Calafiori), but averages slightly fewer progressive carries with 0.88 per 90, and fewer shot-creating actions with 1.08 per 90.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least ten yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

But the defensive metrics are interesting to analyse, due to their differing approaches to defending and the teams they play in. Araujo with Barcelona plays in a side that averages 64.7% possession, whilst Calafiori plays in a Bologna side who averages slightly less at 58.2%.

Calafiori actually averages more tackles, interceptions and blocks than Araujo, whilst the Barcelona man averages more clearances and aerials won. But the aggressive nature of Calafiori sees him entering more duels. This is backed up by Calafiori having a worse challenges lost metric at 0.38 per 90, compared to Araujo's 0.2 per 90 (which ranks in the top 6% for centre-backs).

Araujo is very good on the ball, and despite not being as fluid and versatile as Calafiori, his "monster" profile as described by analyst Raj Chohan, would be perfect for the Premier League, making him instantly one of the league's best defenders.