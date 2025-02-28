Turning their attention towards rising stars yet again, Chelsea have reportedly made contact in the race to seal a double swoop to sign a 17-year-old talent alongside a young midfielder.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when the Blues aren't in the transfer headlines and about to splash the cash. So far, however, spending that money under Todd Boehly is yet to take them back to the top of English football. But the American will persist with his transfer strategy nonetheless, with the focus set on finding the next generation of impressive stars.

It's a strategy which has seen the likes of Aaron Anselmino and Marc Guiu arrive in the last year and one which is likely to see further young players make their way to Stamford Bridge. Currently tasked with putting a winning squad together using those talents, meanwhile, is Enzo Maresca who at least got his side back to winning ways over Southampton last time out.

When the summer arrives, the Italian is likely to receive even more backing in the form of rising stars, which could yet include two Greek talents in the coming months.

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have now made contact to seal a double deal for Christos Mouzakitis and Charalampos Kostoulas this summer. The two teenagers have impressed at Olympiacos to create a line of top suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

Joined by Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are among some of Europe's top clubs already setting their sights on Kostoulas and Mouzakitis - igniting quite the race for their signatures.