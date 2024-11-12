Chelsea have made an approach to sign an "elite" player in 2025, coming after chairman Todd Boehly and co were ready to bid £34 million for him in the summer window.

Chelsea map out plans to sign a new defender next year

The west Londoners, despite already having a plethora of central defensive options, are still believed to be keen on bringing in a new centre-back next year.

Manager Enzo Maresca has Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Benoit Badiashile, Axel Disasi and Tosin Adarabioyo at his disposal, but there are suggestions that Chelsea are looking to the South American market for reinforcements.

Chelsea are very happy with Badiashile as a backup option to Colwill and Fofana, according to GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs, so perhaps Disasi could be the one to make way for another body in that area.

"Understand Chelsea are not looking to sell Benoit Badiashile, who remains highly regarded at Stamford Bridge," wrote Jacobs on X last week.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

"He's part of the long-term project and seen as having a bright future. The stats show Badiashile’s passing range is among the best for defenders in Europe, and he is progressing well at Cobham. Chelsea believe Badiashile is providing excellent competition in a highly competitive squad. He is also versatile so can be used as a left centre-back, left-back or even partner Levi Colwill as a right centre-back, as he did against Liverpool when he came on for Tosin."

Of the central defensive options linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, there are a few standout names, like Nottingham Forest star Murillo. The Brazilian, who has been a key man for Nuno Espírito Santo as Forest enjoy an excellent start to 2024/25, is understandably attracting plenty of interest.

There are even suggestions that Chelsea are prepared to offer Trevoh Chalobah in a swap deal for Murillo, so it will be interesting to see how far they are willing to go for the 22-year-old.

According to reports out of Portugal, another name on Maresca's wishlist is Benfica star Tomas Araujo. CNN Portugal reported very late in the summer window that Chelsea were ready to bid £34 million for Araujo close to deadline day, and now media sources are saying that their interest is still there heading into next year.

According to Tuesday's edition of O Jogo (via Sport Witness), Chelsea have made contact over signing Araujo, alongside Newcastle United and Crystal Palace. However, the Magpies are named as lead contenders to strike a deal for the 22-year-old as things stand.

The Portuguese ace has an £83 million release clause in his contract, but there is a belief that Benfica could sell him for less than that next summer. In any case, Araujo is fast developing a reputation as an elite-level defender.

"In terms of my initial observations of Tomás Araújo, I have absolutely zero concerns over his abilities in possession," said recruitment and performance analyst Jack Fawcett.

"Passing range, comfortability stepping into midfield, calmness under pressure and carrying all elite."