A big club are believed to have made contact to complete the signing of a "diamond" Manchester United player in the January transfer window, Fabrizio Romano has claimed.

January exits expected at Man Utd

While there is plenty of focus on the players the Red Devils could bring in this month, there are also individuals who could leave Old Trafford and head off for pastures new before deadline day concludes on February 3rd.

Marcus Rashford is one such figure, with the Englishman falling completely out of favour under Ruben Amorim, having endured a prolonged spell of struggles in a United shirt. A possible loan move to the likes of Barcelona and AC Milan has been mooted in January, but it remains to be seen if he will move away or not.

The 27-year-old isn't the only attacker who is being linked with a move away from the Red Devils in the next week or so, however, with the future of Alejandro Garnacho also up in the air.

Like Rashford, he has also found minutes hard to come by with Amorim at the helm, although he has featured more than his teammate, playing all 90 minutes against Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday evening, as United ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford.

Taking to X, Romano claimed that Chelsea have made contact over the signing of Manchester United winger Garnacho, as they look to get a deal over the line, with Amorim refusing to rule out an exit.

It does feel as though there is every chance that the £50,000-a-week Garnacho could leave United before the month is out, with Amorim potentially endorsing his exit. As mentioned, the Red Devils' boss hasn't said that the 20-year-old is staying, by any means, and it could simply be that he doesn't see him as a player he can work alongside.

That's not to say that Garnacho isn't a big talent, though, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig once describing him as a "diamond" of a footballer.

There would be a risk element in selling Garnacho, given his vast natural talent and the fact that he is only 20 years of age, but if Amorim doesn't see him as a key player, he needs to be trusted.

Attitude issues have surrounded the attacker in the past, and it could be that the boss sees him as a problematic presence, although that remains to be seen.