Chelsea have made fresh contact with representatives over signing a "quality" Premier League forward, as Stamford Bridge transfer chiefs seriously weigh up a deal for him before deadline day on February 3.

Chelsea transfer window turns busy as players tipped to leave

The winter window was expected to be a fairly quiet one at Cobham, with reports in the build up to January mainly revolving around Chelsea's pursuit of a new centre-back.

However, reports in the last 48 hours indicate this will no longer be the case, as a host of high-profile Chelsea players reportedly eye moves elsewhere.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) Today Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

Indeed, Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg states that Christopher Nkunku has verbally shaken hands on personal terms with Bayern Munich, prompting serious talk of the Blues instigating a potential swap deal for long-term target Mathys Tel.

Meanwhile, it is believed that defender Renato Veiga wants to join Borussia Dortmund, but Chelsea are unwilling to let him leave on loan and will only green-light the 21-year-old's exit if interested clubs meet his £25 million asking price (Fabrizio Romano).

Chelsea are also prepared to let Axel Disasi leave in January, and important unnamed sides are currently in talks to explore this possibility after both the player and Blues held internal talks over his future behind the scenes.

Alongside the usual suspects in Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei, who have all been regularly tipped to leave Chelsea, the aforementioned possible departures are growing more realistic by the day - meaning BlueCo may have to re-think their transfer plans in terms of incomings.

In the event Nkunku leaves, which is looking increasingly likely amid Bayern's hot pursuit, a Chelsea move for Ipswich Town star Liam Delap could come back into full focus.

Chelsea make new approach to Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap via agents

As per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing on his Substack, Chelsea have made a second approach to Delap's agents, and they're seriously considering a deal to bring him in this month.

The "quality" Englishman's impressed with eight goals in the top flight alone so far this season, which is noteworthy for a team fighting at the lower end of the Premier League table, and this isn't lost on Chelsea who are very interested.

Phillips writes that Delap is keen to join Chelsea as they contact his representatives once more, and he suggests that this could've been to discuss personal terms.

Kieran McKenna's side have continuously insisted that the 21-year-old isn't for sale, but this new approach may hint that Chelsea believe something is doable. According to other reports, Delap's price tag is set at around £42 million.