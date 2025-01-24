Chelsea have now made a formal bid as they attempt to get a potentially "exciting signing" over the line by January deadline day, with Enzo Maresca's side very much in the market for a fresh attacking option.

Enzo Maresca coy on Chelsea transfer plans for January

The west Londoners recently recalled Trevoh Chalobah from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, seemingly putting an end to their search for a centre-back this window, while Maresca has remained coy over whether Chelsea will make a new signing before February 3rd.

The Italian has refused to rule out a potential incoming over the coming days, but appears relaxed about the situation overall - amid reports that a host of his squad members could depart Stamford Bridge.

"Listen, the club, the sporting directors, we pay attention if something can happen," said Maresca on January transfers.

"But at the moment, as you said, 10 days to go and we haven't done nothing. We called back Trev [Chalobah] and we will see in the next 10 days if something is going to happen."

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Lazio are in talks to sign Cesare Casadei, prompting noise of a Chelsea swoop for Hellas Verona midfielder Reda Belahyane, while Renato Veiga is rumoured to be on his way to Juventus on loan until the end of the season (Fabrizio Romano).

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Carney Chukwuemeka, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell are also attracting rumoured interest ahead of the January deadline, and if their possible transfers come to fruition, Maresca could be left short in some areas.

Mykhailo Mudryk faces a lengthy ban after failing a recent drugs test as well, with Bayern Munich's interest in Nkunku reportedly motivating Chelsea to target fresh forward options this month.

One of their top targets, according to credible media sources, is Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Chelsea make "formal" bid to sign Garnacho from Man United

According to South American journalist Uriel Ligt, Chelsea have now made a "formal" bid for Garnacho, as negotiations begin to intensify.

This follows on from reports earlier this week that Chelsea were set to hold talks over Garnacho (The Telegraph), with Maresca's side now putting an official proposal on the table as they look to prise the Argentine away from Old Trafford.

It is unclear just how much this bid is worth, but other media sources believe United want around £65 million for a player who's been called a potentially "exciting signing" for Chelsea by members of the media (Matt Law).

Garnacho has racked up eight goals and five assists in all competitions for Ruben Amorim's side so far this term. However, United's PSR issues could force them to sell up this month.