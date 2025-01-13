Chelsea have now upped their bid to sign a talent catching the eye of clubs around Europe as they look to beat off the competition to secure his signature ahead of those sides.

Chelsea looking to sign future gems

Chelsea's transfer policy in recent seasons has been to build a squad capable of growing into superstars, and it has worked for the most part.

The Blues have snapped up the likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke at relatively low prices, while also shelling out record fees for Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

The result has been a significant improvement under Enzo Maresca, with the Blues now fourth in the Premier League despite a recent run of two points from their last four games against sides in the bottom half of the table.

There is more to come from the west London side too; Kendry Páez and Estêvão Willian are both set to join the club in the summer as two of South America's brightest talents, while Aaron Anselmino arrived at the beginning of the year after being signed six months ago, with expectations high over his promise.

Meanwhile, the likes of Marc Guiu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei have all been signed with varying degrees of success, and Chelsea are expected to continue spending in the coming windows.

They have been linked with a move to sign Jorrel Hato from Ajax, while there has also been reported interest in the likes of Castello Lukeba, Tomas Araujo and Marc Guehi amid injuries to Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.

Now though, they are reportedly advancing on a move to sign a star in the making at the other end of the pitch.

Chelsea make improved offer for attacker

That is according to a fresh report coming from Spanish outlet Relevo, which claims that Chelsea have made an improved offer to sign winger Yeremay Hernandez this January.

Talks have been taking place and they claim that the Blues have "already made a firm offer to the player" and are "insistent on signing him", even going as far as to up their initial proposal to him.

Dubbed a "baller" by Rising Stars XI on X, the winger can play on either flank or as an attacking midfielder and has scored seven goals and grabbed three assists so far this season. Despite Deportivo being firmly in the bottom half of the division, it is claimed that the forward's form has caught the eye.

Yeremay Hernandez in 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assists 3 Minutes per goal/assist 134.8 Yellow Cards 0

A left-winger by trade but also capable of playing on the right, Hernandez renewed his contract with his current side last April, and though they are expecting him to leave in the coming transfer windows, it is added that the Spanish outfit will demand the 22-year-old's €20m (£16.7m) release clause to be paid in order for him to leave the club in the next month.

So far, no club has matched this, while Hernandez "is not going to force an exit" and concerns over his potential game time at Chelsea are mooted too. However, it seems that the West London side are ready to push hard to land him in the transfer windows ahead.