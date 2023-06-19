Alongside a new midfielder and striker, the goalkeeper is another position that simply must be upgraded by Chelsea.

The incoming Mauricio Pochettino is attempting to fix the mess of the new ownership, who have spent around £585.5m but have failed to source a consistent and reliable shot-stopper.

Giorgi Mamardashvili is a name that has been linked to solving this damaging conundrum.

What’s the latest Giorgi Mamardashvili to Chelsea?

According to the Evening Standard, the Blues are keenly tracking the Valencia man.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of the favourites to join the West Londoners after it was revealed that the club has ended its interest in Inter Milan’s Andre Onana.

It is understood that Chelsea have also distanced themselves from AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as they were put off by his mammoth £80m asking price.

Therefore, Mamardashvili has now become the focus and is viewed as a cheaper and more attainable alternative, with a reported £26m price tag.

Is Giorgi Mamardashvili a good signing for Chelsea?

The Georgian joined Valencia on a permanent deal in December 2021 and has made 63 appearances for the club, conceding just 71 goals whilst keeping 18 clean sheets.

During his debut campaign for Los Che, the 6 foot 5 titan went 560 minutes in a row without letting in a goal.

As recognition for his swift and smooth acclimatisation to Spanish football, the eight-cap international was named in Marca’s La Liga Discovery of the Season term.

Last term, he played every game for Valencia in the league and was arguably the team's most important asset, as the club narrowly avoided relegation.

A player of this reputation, form, and potential dramatically differs from Edouard Mendy, who is set to leave.

When the Senegalese arrived in West London in 2020 he was an incredible breath of fresh air, as he conceded just 29 goals in 44 games as he won the Champions League.

However, since this ceremonial moment, it has just been downhill for the 31-year-old, who has made more errors that have led to goals (2), than he has clean sheets (1) in the Premier League this term, as per Sofascore.

Despite Kepa Arrizabalaga’s highly questionable consistency, Mendy still couldn’t break back into the first team after injury and began just one of the club’s last ten top-flight encounters.

Therefore, it is a position that desperately needs to be addressed as Mendy has been labelled as a “liability” by the Athletic's Liam Twomey to underline his untenable predicament.

Comparatively described as “sensational” by a journalist, the signing of Mamardashvili would therefore be a fantastic replacement for Mendy.