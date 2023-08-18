Highlights A new report has revealed how far the interest in Jeremy Doku has gone.

Doku is a highly exciting young player with a solid track record for Rennes and 14 caps for Belgium.

His versatility and potential make him a valuable long-term option for Chelsea.

Chelsea are interested in signing Rennes winger Jeremy Doku in the summer transfer window, and a new report has revealed he is one of two attacking options after missing out on Michael Olise.

Will Chelsea sign a winger?

The Blues are experiencing a hectic time of things in the transfer market currently, spending huge amounts of money and seemingly looking to sign endless players.

Moises Caicedo has come in from Brighton and Romeo Lavia has now joined him, with the pair choosing the Blues over Liverpool, while Axel Disasi has come in from Monaco to bolster the defence, among other signings.

While things have generally been going swimmingly for Chelsea, they have suffered the blow of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise turning down a move to Stamford Bridge at the eleventh hour, instead opting to sign a new long-term contract at Selhurst Park.

It leaves Mauricio Pochettino looking for alternatives out wide, with that area of the pitch arguably looking a little light at the moment.

Will Chelsea sign Jeremy Doku?

According to 90min, both Doku are seen as a potential options for Chelsea this summer, with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson another player they could turn to:

"Head coach Mauricio Pochettino still wants a new face to bolster his forward line and sources have confirmed to 90min that enquiries have been lodged over Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Rennes' Jeremy Doku.

"Forest have been fending off interest in Johnson all summer and rejected a bid of around £40m from Brentford, instead valuing the Wales international at over £50m, although they are understood to be willing to listen to offers of player swaps. Johnson was on Chelsea's radar before the move for Olise fell through but the Blues have now stepped up their interest.

"As for Doku, who is also on Manchester City's radar as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, Chelsea have reached out to determine whether a move for the 21-year-old would be feasible."

Doku is someone who could be an inspired signing by Chelsea if they get a deal over the line, having been seen as a hugely exciting young player for some time now.

He has 14 caps to his name for a Belgium side littered with world-class attacking talent in recent years, from Kevin De Bruyne to Eden Hazard, while 12 goals and 10 assists in 91 appearances for Rennes is a solid return for a maturing player.

The fact that Paris Saint-Germain and France superstar Kylian Mbappe has spoken of his admiration for Doku in the past says a lot about his ability, and he has also been hailed as an "unbelievable player" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Capable of playing on either flank, the Belgium international would provide much-needed competition for Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, none of whom have cemented their place as absolute guaranteed starters under Pochettino, and he would be seen as a long-term option with an extremely high ceiling.

Signing players for the future, rather than just the present, is so important for Chelsea moving forward, and Doku could come in as an immediate key man, but also someone but could become a genuine star in west London over time.