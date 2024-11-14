Manchester United are eyeing a January move for another Chelsea player, amid their interest in wantaway star Christopher Nkunku, with many other Premier League sides also on red alert over a possible Stamford Bridge exodus winter.

Nkunku unsettled and considering Chelsea exit

Nkunku has been prolific when given the opportunity by manager Enzo Maresca, scoring 10 goals in all competitions and making 17 appearances in total, but the Frenchman still isn't a mainstay in the first team.

He's only got one Premier League start under his belt so far this season, with the rest of his 10 top flight outings coming off the bench, which has resulted in him playing just 155 minutes in the competition.

The 26-year-old would've hardly envisaged this when making the £52 million move from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023, resulting in Nkunku's widely reported discontent at being a bit-part player for Maresca.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

The £195,000-per-week forward has scored in every single Conference League match this campaign, including their qualifiers against Servette, and bagged a hat-trick in their 5-1 demolition of EFL minnows Barrow in the Carabao Cup.

Nkunku also bagged a dramatic late winner away to Bournemouth in the league, with Maresca praising his contribution when called upon.

"Christo, every time he plays, he scores, and he does well," said Maresca on Nkunku.

"Also, he was probably our best player in pre-season, no doubt. He was playing then as an attacking midfielder, and now we are using him as a nine, which we all know isn’t his position – he’s more of a second striker or between the lines."

Nkunku is apparently "unhappy" at Chelsea right now, due to his reduced playing time. This is backed by reliable media sources like The Telegraph, who state that Nkunku is considering his future at Stamford Bridge.

Man United are reportedly keen on signing Nkunku amid the uncertainty surrounding his status at Chelsea, with the international also attracted by this possibility of joining Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Man United eyeing January move for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Now, as per a report by CaughtOffside's Mark Brus in Fabrizio Romano's Dailybriefing, it is believed United are also considering a January move for Chelsea summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The £30 million arrival was a key player for Maresca at Leicester, but he's been reduced to just 43 top flight minutes this season and wasn't named in their last three matchday squads.

It is believed Man United could attempt to sign Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea in January, with the most likely possibility being a loan. However, Amorim's side are not his only suitors, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Brentford all in the mix as well.

Called a "revelation" and "wonderful" at Leicester by Brendan Rodgers, the 26-year-old is in a difficult situation right now and contracted until 2029, so perhaps a move away for more game time could be what is needed for him.