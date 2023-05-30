Manchester United are reportedly increasingly confident of signing Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount during the summer transfer window.

Is Mount leaving Chelsea this summer?

The 24-year-old has been one of the most heavily discussed transfer topics in recent weeks, with his future still very much up in the air. Contract discussions with the Blues appear to have completely broken down of late, and with his current deal running out next year, he could move on to a new challenge this summer.

Mount may well have played his final game for Chelsea on Sunday - he was filmed walking across the Stamford Bridge pitch and gazing longingly at the stadium after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle United - and the £80,000-a-week isn't without suitors currently.

There has been lots of interest from the Blues' Premier League rivals, with United and Liverpool arguably emerging as the two front-runners to snap him up before the beginning of next season.

Are Man Utd confident of snapping up Mount?

According to Football Insider, United are "growing in confidence about the potential signing of Chelsea’s Mason Mount this summer", even though Liverpool are "still keen on agreeing a deal". The report does go on to add that "Mount himself is yet to make up his mind on his future – despite the confidence of Old Trafford chiefs".

The latter part of the update may at least give Chelsea supporters some hope that Mount may stay put and sign a new deal at the club, although at this point, it does feel as though Mauricio Pochettino will have to do a lot of convincing.

It feels like the Englishman has decided that a fresh challenge makes sense, and the lure of playing Champions League football with United could swing his thinking, with both the Blues and Liverpool unable to offer him that next season.

The hope is that Mount signs an extension, of course, considering he has registered 70 goal contributions for the club (33 goals and 37 assists) - he has also been hailed as "unbelievable" by former Chelsea hero Joe Cole - but if he doesn't want to stay, it is a case of receiving as much money as possible for him and using the funds to bolster Pochettino's squad this summer.

At 24, losing Mount could be such a blow, with his best years likely to be ahead of him, but there is little that can be done if both parties are remaining stubborn over contract talks.