Chelsea are thought to be eyeing up a move for a "unique" manager to possibly replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Latest on Pochettino’s future

The Blues have once again struggled in the Premier League, this time under Pochettino after he was backed by Todd Boehly in the summer transfer market.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

Following Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Brentford, Chelsea now sit a whopping 19 points adrift of fourth place, with supporters showing their frustration by booing and chanting against both Boehly and Pochettino vs the Bees.

"I think the performances have been very good, I’m so happy with the performances," Pochettino said when asked about supporters' frustration.

"Yes, and if they want to listen, perfect. If not, what can I do? They'll keep booing. I'm giving my best to this team. But we cannot blame the fans. My message is: Okay, they need to show their frustration - through who? I prefer to me rather than to the team. I prefer that, I am strong. I am sure that in time we will change the perception.”

There have been rumours regarding Pochettino’s future in charge at Stamford Bridge, but latest reports have suggested that the Argentine will get until the end of the season. However, Chelsea appear to be drawing up a list of potential replacements, going off a new report.

Chelsea eyeing Roberto De Zerbi move

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is a potential Pochettino replacement alongside Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim.

The Blues have history with Brighton, most recently securing a deal for head of recruitment Sam Jewell.

The report on De Zerbi states that he ‘could leave Brighton at the end of the season’ and is on Liverpool’s shortlist to replace Jurgen Klopp, whereas Manchester United are keen, should they sack Erik ten Hag.

De Zerbi has beaten both those Premier League managers in the past, alongside Mikel Arteta. He has also been praised by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who hailed the 4-2-3-1 boss last year.

"There is no team playing the way they play - it's unique. I had the feeling when he arrived the impact he would have in the Premier League would be great - I didn't expect him to do it in this short space of time.

"He creates 20 or 25 chances per game, better by far than most opponents. He monopolises the ball in a way it hasn't been for a long time. They deserve completely the success they have."