Chelsea are thought to be eyeing a new Premier League manager to possibly replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge.

Latest on Mauricio Pochettino’s future at Chelsea

It has been a tough first season for the Argentine in London, losing in the EFL Cup final to Liverpool recently while also finding themselves in the bottom half of the league table.

Some Blues supporters turned on Pochettino and Todd Boehly during the 2-2 draw with Brentford last time out, with the manager saying after the game:

"I think the performances have been very good, I’m so happy with the performances. Yes, and if they want to listen, perfect. If not, what can I do? They'll keep booing. I'm giving my best to this team.

"But we cannot blame the fans. My message is: Okay, they need to show their frustration - through who? I prefer to me rather than to the team. I prefer that, I am strong. I am sure that in time we will change the perception.

"I don’t want the fans trying to blame the players. Players need to feel backed by the fans and, to be honest, I prefer that I get the blame and let the players be free on the pitch. I don’t care. I am strong, I am 52 now.

"The players deserve credit and support from our fans. If someone needs to get the blame, that is no problem. That is why I am the coach."

Recent reports have claimed that Pochettino’s job is safe until the end of the season, with Chelsea still looking to win the FA Cup. That doesn’t mean that potential targets aren't being assessed behind the scenes, with a new update now emerging.

Chelsea eyeing Eddie Howe move

According to GiveMeSport and journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues will indeed look to assess their managerial situation in the summer.

Should a change materialise, Chelsea will look to move in a different direction, with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe a likely target if he leaves St James’ Park. Howe has been under pressure at points during the current campaign, with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho mentioned as someone who could come in for the 46-year-old.

Hansi Flick and Julen Lopetegui are also mentioned as potential Pochettino replacements in a new development. Of course, Howe will travel to Stamford Bridge on Monday with his Newcastle side for a top-flight clash, so he could make a statement to the Blues board with a win over Pochettino.

Eddie Howe's record vs Chelsea Games 17 Wins 6 Draws 2 Losses 9 Goals scored 23 Goals conceded 26

During his career, Howe has worked wonders at both AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle, taking the Cherries up the divisions and the Magpies back into the Champions League last season.

This isn’t the first time Howe has been touted as a possible Chelsea boss, though, with speculation over him replacing Mourinho at Stamford Bridge back in 2015. He’s also been linked with the England job on a number of occasions, so if he does depart Newcastle, it could be a name to keep an eye on, making Monday’s fixture all the more intriguing.