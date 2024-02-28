Chelsea are thought to be gathering information over a move for “one of the best managers in Europe” to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea manager latest

The Blues have struggled during Pochettino’s first season in charge, despite Todd Boehly backing the Argentine with a big spending spree over the summer.

They currently sit 11th in the Premier League and lost in the final of the EFL Cup on Sunday against Liverpool in extra-time, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having several inexperienced youngsters on the pitch late on.

As a result, there has been speculation over Pochettino’s future, with Dean Jones believing he could be sacked by Boehly and co if Chelsea lose to Leeds United in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

"The late defeat has been described as pathetic and they are being labelled bottle jobs and now they have to take on Leeds United, one of their oldest rivals in the game. Leeds will come to London believing they can cause an upset and if they do then Pochettino is probably going to be facing the sack. It could become a truly disastrous week."

Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim is thought to be an option if Chelsea do part ways with Pochettino, and another candidate has now emerged.

Chelsea eyeing Inzaghi move

According to Tuttosport in the last 48 hours, relayed by Football Italia, Chelsea, alongside Premier League rivals Manchester United and Liverpool, have started to gather information about Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi.

The trio are interested in making a move for the 47-year-old at the end of the campaign and could offer him a deal up to €9m (£7.7m) per year, which works out at around £150,000-a-week. Inter are unlikely to match that figure, with the report adding that La Liga giants Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Inzaghi’s situation.

Inzaghi plays a 3-5-2 system and has gained plenty of experience as a first-team manager in Italy with both Lazio and Inter Milan.

Simone Inzaghi at Lazio Games 244 Wins 131 Trophies 3 Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan Games 144 Wins 96 Trophies 5

The Italian currently has Inter flying high at the top of Serie A, so he could be a manager in demand come May, including from those at Stamford Bridge.

Pippo Inzaghi described his brother last summer as “one of the best managers in Europe”, saying: "He’s such a good coach and he deserves it. We talk to each other straight after each of our matches, to share reassurances and comments.

"He always watches my club’s games, as I do his, unless we’re travelling by plane and have no access to television. Simone is one of the best managers in Europe and has done incredibly well so far.

"In Italy, if you’re too polite – and he is – then you usually attract more critics than you deserve. He never gets very loud – he’s too well-mannered. Italians love those managers who scream and pretend to be better than they are. My brother is not like that."