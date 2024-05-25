A £4.5 million-per-year manager has internal backing from figures within Chelsea to replace Mauricio Pochettino, and it is believed he's equally keen.

Chelsea shortlist as Boehly begins managerial search

The west Londoners are thought to have narrowed down their shortlist to a few interesting options, and they apparently want their new manager in by the end of next week with a deadline set on the process (Kaveh Solhekol).

The leading candidates are believed to be Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank, Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and a mystery "high-profile" name who is yet to be identified by sources (Solhekol).

All the aforementioned tacticians have their merits. Maresca, who only joined Leicester at the start of last season, guided them to immediate promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking following their 2023 relegation. Winning the Championship title, Leicester were imperious - boasting the best defensive record and second-best goalscoring numbers in the division.

Chelsea's final five games under Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 West Ham

Frank, meanwhile, has consistently worked wonders at Brentford on a shoestring budget and has done since their promotion to the top flight in 2021. McKenna, achieving back-to-back promotions with Ipswich over the last two years, also fits the mould of what Chelsea are looking for in a young and more progressive coach.

"Pochettino was not seen as a strategic fit. Pochettino himself felt the situation might deteriorate further if he stayed. This was relayed to Todd Boehly in a phone call," said journalist Ben Jacobs on Chelsea's search for a new manager.

"Several senior players surprised by the news. The dressing room wanted him to stay. Chelsea are looking for a 'young' manager. That really means 'modern' and 'progressive'.

"Chelsea are not considering Thomas Tuchel or Jose Mourinho. Ruben Amorim is not currently a frontrunner either. Kieran McKenna is expected to be a leading candidate, but #CFC feel Brighton are further ahead so would need to move fast. Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Girona’s Míchel, Newcastle Eddie Howe and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness have all been discussed."

Chelsea have also been offered FC Porto boss Sergio Conceicao by super agent Jorge Mendes, according to some reports, but it is believed the 49-year-old doesn't quite fit the criteria set out by co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

Chelsea chiefs backing Frank who's keen to join

Now, as per The Telegraph, an update has surfaced on the possibility of Frank joining Chelsea.

The outlet claims Frank has internal support at Chelsea and would be interested in replacing Pochettino, with the Dane long linked to a move away from the G-tech Community Stadium.

The 50-year-old, on a reported £4.5 million-per-year at Brentford, deploys a 4-3-3 attacking formation and achieved a ninth-placed finish with Brentford in 2022/2023 - very nearly qualifying for the Europa Conference League despite his lack of real star quality.