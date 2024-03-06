Chelsea are now considering a manager targeted by Liverpool to replace under-fire boss Mauricio Pochettino, with the situation threatening to grow toxic.

Pochettino jeered by Chelsea fans as pressure mounts

The Blues dropped points yet again over the weekend, and very nearly lost to their west London rivals Brentford.

Nicolas Jackson's opener was cancelled out by Mads Roerslev before Yoane Wissa gave Brentford the lead, which prompted jeers against Pochettino in the away end, as the Chelsea fan base's relationship with their manager grows more strained by the week.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Newcastle March 11th Burnley March 30th Man United April 4th Sheffield United April 7th

A late equaliser from defender Axel Disasi spared Pochettino's blushes, but it still felt like two points dropped against a side 15th in the Premier League table.

“We should have scored [a winner] with the action that we had with Raheem [Sterling]”, said Pochettino on Chelsea's draw to Brentford.

“I think we need to put it in context. Even if sometimes people do not listen, it is our third game in six days, with Leeds and Brentford always having the advantage of a few days more to prepare for the game against us. When you are a little bit short in the squad like we are with some players recovering, it’s always difficult.

“We are going to fight for our place and for our position.”

The head coach has faced criticism for the majority of the campaign amid another poor season under Clearlake Capital's ownership, and there have been rumours that Chelsea are considering Pochettino alternatives in case things turn even more sour.

One tactician who's been pushed towards Stamford Bridge this week is promising young Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim.

The 39-year-old clinched Sporting their first league title in nearly 20 years back in 2021, winning five major trophies in total, including one at SC Braga.

Chelsea considering Amorim to replace Pochettino

According to The Guardian, Amorim is being considered by Chelsea as a replacement for Pochettino, should the Argentine be fired after an underwhelming debut season.

He's on their list alongside Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi, with Al Nassr forward Anderson Talisca recently stating that Amorim is ready for a club like Chelsea.

“I think it’s time for him to coach a club of another dimension, an Arsenal, a Chelsea – in fact, he should already be there," said Talisca.

"His career is going to be fantastic. He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing."

Meanwhile, reporter Jack Pitt-Brooke of The Athletic has also called Amorim the "most exciting young manager in European football" who "turned Portuguese football upside down".

He could be a very enticing candidate for officials if they decide to commence the search for a new Chelsea manager yet again.