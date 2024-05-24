Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Chelsea could still appoint a £12.8 million alternative to Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna, who is currently seen as a leading candidate.

McKenna seen as a favourite to replace Pochettino at Chelsea

Widespread reports have indicated to watch out for the Northern Irishman's potential switch to Stamford Bridge, as it is believed that McKenna is indeed among the major contenders to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Following back-to-back promotions at Portman Road, taking them from League One to the Premier League in just two seasons, the 38-year-old's reputation is sky-high right now - attracting attention from top clubs.

Brighton have shortlisted McKenna as a candidate to succeed Roberto De Zerbi as well, and a report by reliable news outlet The Standard has claimed that he is ready for the next step up from Portman Road.

Kieran McKenna's managerial stats The numbers (Transfermarkt) Matches 185 Wins 109 Draws 44 Losses 32 Points per game on average 2.01

McKenna has apparently given Chelsea the green-light to approach him, but will command a compensation fee north of £4 million. Chelsea chiefs also believe McKenna has the skillset to succeed Pochettino as well.

"As soon as the news broke that Mauricio Pochettino was leaving, Kieran McKenna was the name that was being most regularly mentioned among people that I speak to that are typically in the know," said reporter Jones in another interview with GiveMeSport.

"It would be a huge leap from being at Ipswich but, of course, he does have big-club experience from his time at Manchester United, so it might not feel as daunting to him as it might to any other 38-year-old rising boss.

"Chelsea have one of the best young squads in world football. They just need someone to bring it all together, and they believe that McKenna has the skills to do that."

However, that isn't to say he is the standout favourite by a mile, as Chelsea's shortlist is still pretty long. Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and co are also admirers of Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca - with the latter beating McKenna to last season's Championship title

Chelsea could still appoint Ruben Amorim as McKenna alternative

Speaking to GMS again, Jones has shed some light on Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and whether he remains a candidate for the job.

The Portuguese, who has a £12.8 million release clause in his contract according to The Telegraph, has been heavily linked before and could make the move to Stamford Bridge. Indeed, Amorim might still replace Pochettino at Chelsea.

"I was always told that while Kieran McKenna is a leading candidate, others were still in the frame. I have been starting to hear Ruben Amorim's name mentioned more throughout Wednesday," said Jones.

"It was last month the club denied paying for his flight to London - at a time when West Ham were looking at him as their next boss - but he is a figure that has been on their radar for a long time.

"Any managerial situation can change quickly so, at a time when it is the same names being circulated and most places playing down his chances, it might still be one to look out for emerging. Let’s be honest, it would make some sense."

The 39-year-old guided Sporting to their 20th Primeira Liga title last season, and also ended their near-20-year wait for a title in 2021. As a result, he's even been called "one of the best" around by Pep Guardiola.