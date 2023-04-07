Chelsea are believed to be interested in bringing in former River Plate boss Marcelo Gallardo as their new permanent manager, according to a fresh report.

What is the manager situation at Chelsea?

It's fair to say that this has been another tumultuous season at Stamford Bridge, with plenty of drama happening on and off the pitch. Performances have been nowhere near good enough throughout the campaign, with Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter losing their jobs as the Blues find themselves languishing in mid-table following an instantly forgettable 0-0 draw at home to Liverpool on Tuesday night.

They have now brought in Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season. It is a move that may raise eyebrows with some and be a popular decision with others, with the 44-year-old clearly a Blues legend, but not someone who has shone too much in his managerial career yet, including in his previous stint as the Chelsea boss - having lost that job in early 2021.

The search is on to find a permanent replacement for Potter during the summer and various names are likely to be thrown into the hat in the coming weeks. Now, a new update has emerged - one that has arguably come out of left-field.

Is Gallardo good enough to be Blues boss?

According to TyC Sports (via Sport Witness), Chelsea "have offered" Gallardo the job, having started negotiations with him over a move to west London. It is described as a "world bomb" piece of news, and while the 47-year-old wasn't interested in taking charge in the remaining weeks of this season, he is now ready to "sit down to talk to start in June".

The Argentinian managed River Plate between 2014 and 2022, winning two Copa Libertadores titles as well as three Argentinian Cup crowns.

This is an intriguing update that seems to have come from nowhere, with Gallardo not a name who has been mentioned recently, unlike Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique, for example. It does feel like a riskier appointment judging by his lack of experience in the European game, at a time when a more reliable manager may be required to steady the ship, so we think Chelsea could be wise to look elsewhere for their next permanent boss.

That being said, Gallardo has a strong winning mentality considering his aforementioned success at River, so if Todd Boehly is confident that he is the right man to come in, the Blues owner needs to be trusted on the matter.

However, you could also argue that the lack of similarities between him and the other candidates may raise questions over the selection process - which is perhaps not the greatest look following an extensive and scattergun approach to recruiting players in the winter.