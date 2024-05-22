Chelsea are now eyeing a new manager target to replace Mauricio Pochettino, who Man City boss Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on.

Chelsea slammed for parting company with Pochettino

The west Londoners have officially parted company with Pochettino after much speculation over his future in the build up to Tuesday evening, with the club then announcing that he left by "mutual consent".

The news came as a bit of a shock to critics and supporters alike, especially after Chelsea's fine end to the Premier League season. They won their final five top flight games on the trot, sealing European qualification in the process and finishing just five points outside the top four.

Their end-of-season run saw Chelsea score 16 goals in their last six matches, averaging nearly three goals-per-game, and their electric home form in the latter stages of 2023/2024 was certainly something to build upon.

Chelsea's final five matches under Pochettino Chelsea 2-1 Bournemouth Brighton 1-2 Chelsea Nottingham Forest 2-3 Chelsea Chelsea 5-0 West Ham Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

Just when thing were turning a corner under Pochettino, Chelsea decided to part company with the Argentine, leaving little wonder their decision has been heavily criticised by members of the media. TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent even called Pochettino's Chelsea exit "embarrassing".

“[It’s] embarrassing," said Bent on talkSPORT (via Complete Sports).

"Pochettino has had his critics this season, right, and he finally gets this Chelsea squad, which has been put together, so many players, so much different change, he finally gets them to a point where it starts to look like my team and they get rid of him. No, you have got to give him next season. You cannot let him do that work.

“Like the way they ended the season was incredible. I think they were one of the in-form sides, up there with Arsenal and Manchester City, the last five to 10 games. You can’t get rid of him now. He is now getting a tune out of some of these players. [Moises] Caicedo looks brilliant, scored a great goal. Stick with him.”

Attention now turns to how Chelsea will look to succeed Pochettino, and there have been a fair few managerial candidates mentioned already. Thomas Tuchel has been named as a "concrete" option for Chelsea by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, while Roberto De Zerbi continues to be admirerd by Stamford Bridge chiefs.

Chelsea express recent interest in hiring Vincent Kompany

A more surprising name being considered, though, is Burnley boss Vincent Kompany. The Man City legend couldn't steer Burnley away from relegation after a regrettable season back in the Premier League at Turf Moor, but the 39-year-old has at least been praised by Guardiola.

The Spaniard said Kompany "has everything", and to be fair, his attack-minded Burnley team were near-untouchable in the Championship over 2022/2023.

He'd bring an exciting brand of expansive, open football, and BBC Sport reporter Nizaar Kinsella writes that for the broadcaster and on X that Chelsea have expressed a recent interest in appointing Kompany.