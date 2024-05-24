A manager wanted by Chelsea has given the green light for them to make a move for him, as the tactician is keen on replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Since the west Londoners announced Pochettino's departure on Tuesday evening, Chelsea's shortlist of candidates to succeed the Argentine has come to light through reliable sources in the media.

More names will keep coming to light as well. According to some reports, Chelsea have been offered FC Porto manager Sergio Conceicao through his representative Jorge Mendes, but Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali's shortlist is unlikely to be influenced by agents.

A potential return to Chelsea for Thomas Tuchel has also been reported in the last few days. However, widespread news outlets have since denied the possibility of a reunion with the German, despite Tuchel being open to making a move back to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino's biggest wins as Chelsea manager Chelsea 5-0 West Ham (Premier League) Chelsea 6-0 Everton (Premier League) Chelsea 6-1 Middlesbrough (EFL Cup) Tottenham 1-4 Chelsea (Premier League) Chelsea 4-0 Preston North End (FA Cup)

Instead, the likes of Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Girona’s Míchel, Newcastle's Eddie Howe and Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca have all been floated as rumoured candidates in the past few days - as well as Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

"Pochettino was not seen as a strategic fit," wrote journalist Ben Jacobs on X, following the Argentine's departure.

"Pochettino himself felt the situation might deteriorate further if he stayed. This was relayed to Todd Boehly in a phone call. Several senior players surprised by the news. The dressing room wanted him to stay.

"Chelsea are looking for a 'young' manager. That really means 'modern' and 'progressive'. Chelsea are not considering Thomas Tuchel or Jose Mourinho. Ruben Amorim is not currently a frontrunner either. Kieran McKenna is expected to be a leading candidate, but #CFC feel Brighton are further ahead so would need to move fast.

"Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Girona’s Míchel, Newcastle Eddie Howe and Stuttgart’s Sebastian Hoeness have all been discussed."

McKenna could be a particularly interesting option for Boehly and co. The 38-year-old has guided Ipswich to back-to-back promotions, all on a shoestring budget, with the Northern Irishman garnering quite a reputation for himself.

Chelsea chiefs believe McKenna has the skills to replace Pochettino, according to journalist Dean Jones, and apparently the admiration is mutual from his side.

McKenna green-lights Chelsea move with Boehly willing to pay £4 million

According to The Standard and journalist Nick Purewal, McKenna has given the green light for Chelsea to approach him, as it is believed he is keen on taking over from Pochettino ahead of next season.

Ipswich want him to stay and are prepared to offer McKenna a new contract in order to keep him at Portman Road. However, the Tractor Boys boss believes he is ready for that next big step in his career. The newly promoted side could demand north of £4 million in compensation for McKenna if he were to leave, but it is claimed that this hasn't deterred Chelsea in the slightest.