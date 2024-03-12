A manager is said to have received an "important offer" from Chelsea, and it is believed Stamford Bridge chiefs even travelled in person to meet him.

Pochettino under pressure at Chelsea

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been under mounting pressure throughout the campaign, as inconsistent results on the field have sections of Chelsea supporters questioning whether he is the right man to take them forward.

Pochettino is expected to remain at the Stamford Bridge helm until the end of this season, but is believed the west Londoners have been weighing up alternatives to the Argentine should they decide to part company.

The likes of Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi have been linked with moves to Chelsea, among others, with the Blues boss facing a race against time to convince those around him that he can turn the tide.

Chelsea's next league fixtures Date Burnley March 30th Man United April 4th Sheffield United April 7th Everton April 15th Brighton April 20th

Monday night's 3-2 win over Newcastle was a sigh of relief for Pochettino, but this season's inconsistency means both club chiefs and the fan base will need more evidence that Chelsea shouldn't source a replacement this summer.

"Football, sometimes you enjoy and sometimes you suffer," said Pochettino after Chelsea's win over Newcastle, later drawing attention to their good run of form at home.

"We played a very good team with amazing players, it was really tough. We made the victory, but we keep looking forward and moving forward - the most important is the three points.

"It is important for offensive players to feel the confidence and we know we can win games scoring goals, but a little disappointed the way we conceded with two mistakes that should never happen, but that is how we become more mature - we need to keep pushing.

"I cannot do anything of the frustration of last season, last season was a nightmare to win a game here [Stamford Bridge] now we are winning games and we are solid. We are building something different and we need to accept it. Today the fans were good, we need to keep moving and being strong."

In the background, reports suggest Chelsea have been putting feelers out in their search for a potential Pochettino alternative.

Michel has had offer from Chelsea

According to AS, Girona boss Michel has had an important offer from Chelsea, with Stamford Bridge chiefs even flying out to meet him.

The 48-year-old has guided Girona through an unprecedented campaign, where they've been challenging Real Madrid for the La Liga title, though their bid has recently faltered with three losses in their last five league games.

In any case, nobody could've anticipated Girona's fine season, with AS even suggesting that Michel could be a future candidate to succeed Pep Guardiola at Man City. However, Chelsea appears a no-go, as the Spaniard is far more inclined to remain where he is for now.