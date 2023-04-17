Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is expected to hold talks with Ruben Amorim over the possibility of becoming the next permanent manager at Stamford Bridge.

Is Amroim the favourite for the Chelsea job?

The Blues have sunk further in the league over the weekend with yet another defeat at home - this time to Brighton & Hove Albion - seeing their gap to the top half now three points.

Frank Lampard was handed the job as the interim manager until the end of the campaign, however, since taking over, the 44-year-old has now tasted defeat in all three of his games.

The search for Graham Potter's permanent replacement goes on and there is a belief that Julian Nagelsmann is still the favourite for the job.

However, the German is not the only person in contention with the likes of Luis Enrique also believed to be a man of interest for Boehly.

And it seems as if the Spaniard is not the only potential competitor to Nagelsmann for the vacancy with Sporting CP's manager, Amorim, also on Boehly's radar.

Indeed, speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has claimed the Portuguese manager is expected to hold discussions with the Blues ahead of the summer:

(2:45) "Ruben Amorim is appreciated by Chelsea. What I'm told, is that Amorim, of course, was not available during the season. And so Chelsea never had any possibility to convince him to join now because he's 100% focused on Sporting.

"But it's true that Chelsea appreciates Amorim. Chelsea will have some conversations also with him. But my understanding is that at the moment, Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique remain one step ahead of him in the Chelsea list."

Is Amorim the right man for Chelsea?

Amorim has received a lot of plaudits from his time at Sporting where he has been able to provide a solid return of over two points per game in his 153 games at the helm (via Transfermarkt).

Journalist Matt Law hailed the 38-year-old as an "exciting" young manager and that certainly seems to be the case with his side having already beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in Europe this season.

However, this could well cause concerns from the Chelsea board that perhaps there is potential for the 38-year-old to suffer similar issues to what Potter did.

Although Nagelsmann is still an extremely young coach, the German has already managed a side which is arguably one of the biggest in the world with Bayern Munich.

Whereas, Amorim has not quite managed a side of the elite level with Sporting being his biggest opportunity in his early career so far.

There are reports suggesting the Chelsea players did not necessarily take Potter seriously behind the scenes and Amorim's lack of experience - in comparison to other candidates - may leave concerns over this happening again.

Of course, he could still bolster his record with triumph in the Europa League this season, but perhaps his experience could cast doubts over his potential suitability for the role in west London.