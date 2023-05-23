Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone to kickstart their rebuild under the incoming Mauricio Pochettino.

What’s the latest on Manu Kone to Chelsea?

In an interview with GIVEMESPORT, reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Blues are tracking his availability.

He noted that while the Londoners have "an eye" on the midfielder, there are also "other clubs interested."

Previous reports from Germany detail that the 22-year-old could be allowed to leave the German outfit for around £26m while 90min have claimed that Liverpool and Newcastle have also been tracking the Frenchman.

Kone’s chances at Stamford Bridge could be boosted by the departures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher, who have both linked with moves away from the capital.

As Pochettino begins his revolution in west London, the signing of this talent for such a modest fee could be a stroke of transfer genius.

Who could Manu Kone replace at Chelsea?

At the beginning of his career with Die Fohlen in 2021, his former manager Adi Hutter described the prodigy as someone with "a lot of potential" and this has been proved in glorious fashion.

The youngster has made 30 Bundesliga appearances for his team this season and his statistics make for fabulous reading. Within the Mönchengladbach squad, the 6 foot 1 machine has registered the most tackles (2.5) and dribbles (1.9) per game, according to WhoScored.

The Toulouse academy starlet has demonstrated himself to be a sensational midfield all-rounder that acts as a protector for the backline, but also effortlessly links play with his graceful control and agility.

It is not just within his own team that he excels, as the £6k-per-week titan ranks in the top 4% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90, as well as the highest 20% for blocks per 90.

Judging by this evidence, he appears the perfect replacement for Mateo Kovacic, whose contract expires in 2024 and attracting the interest of other Premier League sides.

The Croatian has been a shadow of his former self in recent times, averaging just the 23rd-highest average rating in the squad, whilst only managing 0.7 dribbles per game.

He has previously prided himself on his impeccable intricacy, technique, and skill, but his slump in form was encapsulated by a cheap giveaway and lack of reaction that led to Nottingham Forest’s opener in a 2-2 draw earlier this month.

As such, he could immediately be ditched for Kone, a player who comparatively has been lauded as a "one-man army" by scout Jacek Kulig. Indeed, his blend of defensive and offensive capabilities will be crucial to Pochettino’s rebuild.